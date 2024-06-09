Royals host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (36-30, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-26, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (4-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -116, Mariners -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Kansas City has a 39-26 record overall and a 24-10 record in home games. The Royals have a 13-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle is 36-30 overall and 15-19 on the road. The Mariners have gone 20-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Royals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, seven triples and 11 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has five doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .266 for the Mariners. Ty France is 9-for-31 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.