Royals host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (13-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-10, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-2, 8.16 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (1-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -125, Royals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break a three-game home losing streak.

Kansas City has a 9-5 record at home and a 13-10 record overall. The Royals have an 8-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto has a 7-7 record on the road and a 13-10 record overall. The Blue Jays are 2-1 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez is second on the Royals with nine extra base hits (three doubles and six home runs). Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner leads the Blue Jays with a .299 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, 11 walks and 11 RBI. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-35 with six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.