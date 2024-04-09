Royals host the Astros on 5-game home win streak

Houston Astros (4-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (6-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-1, 1.46 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -125, Royals +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Houston Astros aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Kansas City has a 5-2 record in home games and a 6-4 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .435 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Houston has gone 2-2 in road games and 4-7 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 10-for-31 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has two doubles and four home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.