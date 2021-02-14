Royals GM shares Franchy Cordero's biggest key to success with Red Sox

Royals GM details how Franchy Cordero can thrive with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did the Boston Red Sox make the right call in trading Andrew Benintendi? That answer rests in part on the shoulders of Franchy Cordero.

The former Royals outfielder was one of five players (three to be named later) the Red Sox acquired in a three-team blockbuster that sent Benintendi to Kansas City.

So, what type of player is Boston getting in Cordero? Royals general manager Dayton Moore offered a rave review of the 26-year-old outfielder Saturday on the "Live BP Baseball Show" with WEEI's Rob Bradford and Steve Perrault.

Moore also shared the main concern with Cordero.

"Stay healthy," Moore said of Cordero. "This guy stays healthy, he's going to do really, really well. He'll do some things on the field that are going to wow you.

"He's going to need some time because he hasn't a chance to play a ton over the last couple of years. If he stays healthy and gets a chance to play every day he's going to do really, really well. I suspect everybody is going to be really, really happy he's a part of the Boston Red Sox."

Cordero has never played more than 40 games in each of his four major league seasons. He suffered a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery in August 2020 and also has battled quad, groin and elbow ailments.

Red flag?

Franchy Cordero's total games played over four MLB seasons

95

Variation

Single

But Moore still believes the Dominican Republic native has serious upside.

"I believe in his talent," Moore added of Cordero. "He has tremendous makeup. He is a wonderful human being. ... Power. Speed. It’s all there. Really, he just hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

"Some of it is kind of freakish, some of the injuries. But once he puts it together this guy is a very powerful human being who can do a lot of things to help a baseball team win. He just needs to get the right opportunity."

Moore's Royals didn't believe in Cordero enough to keep him around, and his injuries are a significant red flag. If Cordero can stay on the field, however, there's reason to believe his power and speed can provide a boost to Boston's lineup.