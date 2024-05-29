Royals fans were furious at Byron Buxton after Vinnie Pasquantino collision

Major League Baseball introduced larger bases ahead of the 2023 season in an effort to improve player safety.

The bases were enlarged from 15-square inches to 18-square inches, but that didn’t help Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on Tuesday night. The Twins’ Byron Buxton hit a slow roller to third baseman Maikel Garcia, whose throw to Pasquantino was high.

Buxton collided with Pasquantino, who left the Royals’ 4-2 loss because of a leg injury. The good news for the Royals is the prognosis seems hopeful.

Here is the play.

Anyways, here is the replay of the Pasquantino injury (haven't seen it posted anywhere yet) https://t.co/zmpwit0iZp pic.twitter.com/RVbKJUd5I7 — Shaun Newkirk (Soros funded) (@Shauncore) May 29, 2024

Did anything stand out about that play? Some thought Buxton was too far inside the base path. Here is what the X account Codify shared.

Was that social-media message pinning the blame on Buxton? Even if it wasn’t, Royals fans certainly thought Buxton should not have landed on the inside of the bag and they vented on social media.

Here is a look at what they were saying.

We got bigger bases & still Buxton hits Vinnie off the side of the base? Come on. Run in the freaking lines. #Royals — Blake (@blakekresge) May 29, 2024

Buxton ran straight at Vinnie. — Connor Happer (@ConnorHapper) May 29, 2024

Oof, what is Buxton doing man — Lombo (@MattLombo24) May 29, 2024

Of all the people to do this, Byron “Walking IL Stint” Buxton should be the last one after all the injuries he’s had in his ML tenure. Dude’s a joke — Southern Gamer Dad (@SouthrnGamerDad) May 29, 2024

C’mon Buxton. Don’t do that to Vinnie. — Braden Holecek (@BradenHolecek9) May 29, 2024

Absolutely — Ivan Wilkinson (@IvanWilkinson4) May 29, 2024

So, exactly how much room does Byron Buxton need to hit the 1B bag? Vinnie was on the extreme inside edge toward the back of the bag yet Buxton was allowed to run in the grass right up until contacting Vinnie's knee with no repercussions. — Jim Wood (Cobra) (@JimWood1369) May 29, 2024

don’t think that was necessarily dirty by buxton but with the new, bigger bases it’s totally inexcusable to clip the 1B like that. if vinnie is seriously hurt… — Cory Brenneman (@corybrenneman) May 29, 2024

Let’s get some base running training for Byron Buxton. My god. — Lucas Devine (@Lucas_devine13) May 29, 2024

Buxton has played enough baseball to know better than to run that far on the inside part of the base. There’s no excuse for that — ️ (@crksokc) May 29, 2024