Royals fans were furious at Byron Buxton after Vinnie Pasquantino collision

pete grathoff
·2 min read

Major League Baseball introduced larger bases ahead of the 2023 season in an effort to improve player safety.

The bases were enlarged from 15-square inches to 18-square inches, but that didn’t help Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on Tuesday night. The Twins’ Byron Buxton hit a slow roller to third baseman Maikel Garcia, whose throw to Pasquantino was high.

Buxton collided with Pasquantino, who left the Royals’ 4-2 loss because of a leg injury. The good news for the Royals is the prognosis seems hopeful.

Here is the play.

Did anything stand out about that play? Some thought Buxton was too far inside the base path. Here is what the X account Codify shared.

Was that social-media message pinning the blame on Buxton? Even if it wasn’t, Royals fans certainly thought Buxton should not have landed on the inside of the bag and they vented on social media.

Here is a look at what they were saying.