Royals fans love two aspects in rendering of a potential West Bottoms stadium

Developer Robb Heineman and the architecture company MANICA took the unusual step of releasing a rendering of a possible Royals stadium in the West Bottoms before talking to team.

“I’ll underscore that Heineman is yet to bring this blueprint to the Royals, nor has he yet sought the support of politicos key to its viability — though that’s coming soon,” my colleague Sam McDowell wrote. “So it’s early. It’s a developer and design concept for now.”

Yeah, it’s early and there is just the one rendering. But many fans were thrilled about two aspects of the design: there is a Crown Vision board and fountains. Renderings from a potential site in the Crossroads ahead of the election early this year didn’t included the Royals’ iconic scoreboard.

Here is a sample of what they were saying on X and Reddit.

Love that Crownvision but if we’re being honest, the West Bottoms is only a marginal improvement over the Truman Sports Complex. https://t.co/0mCyUkI9pb — Gene Moore (@GeneInKC) June 20, 2024

I like the crown, other renderings didn't have a crown. Also need a nod to the fountains — Paul Eide (@pauleide) June 20, 2024

Love the "Crownvision" scoreboard and the fountains!! This would be beautiful! — MKFonz11 (@BlastoButter) June 20, 2024

“Crown scoreboard and fountains. Thank goodness...but also should be table stakes,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another shared this: “Hey look this rendering includes fountains and crown vision. The fact that the proposal in April didn’t is possibly the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen”

This is how I picture the new stadium. Is it even a Kansas City Royals stadium if it doesn’t have the crown and fountains? — Sluggerrr’s Buttcrack (@sluggers_bc) June 20, 2024

And fountains more prominently in the outfield. This is my favorite rendering so far. I also like the West Bottoms idea. — Nathan Miller (@nfamiller) June 20, 2024

“Thank ... God someone was finally smart enough to at least include fountains and a crown on the scoreboard,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Doesn’t take much to at least look a little bit like you are building it for the franchise.”

Another shared this: “Honestly? Idc. But it’s in KC, decent skyline, crown vision, fountains. It’s fine”

Including Crown Vision shows that you know what’s up — Dustin (@dustinp_) June 20, 2024