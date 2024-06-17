Royals fan won Sonic Slam contest thanks to MJ Melendez (and her daughter)

Father’s Day weekend was a time to honor all the dads in the world, but one mother in Olathe received an incredible present thanks to her daughter ... and Royals outfielder MJ Melendez.

The Royals’ Sonic Slam inning is no longer mentioned on television broadcasts, but the contest is still around. However, fans only hear about it on radio.

There was a winner over the weekend.

During the Royals’ 7-2 win over the Dodgers on Saturday night, outfielder MJ Melendez delivered the game’s biggest hit. Melendez hit a sixth-inning grand slam on the 12th pitch he saw from Los Angeles reliever Blake Treinen.

While the game was at Dodger Stadium, there was a huge cheer in Johnson County when the ball cleared the right-field wall.

That made Mendy King a Sonic Slam winner. Here’s the thing: Entering the contest wasn’t her idea.

“So, my daughter signed me up for the Royals/Sonic grand slam inning thing,” King wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. “Last night, during the 6th inning, MJ Melendez hit a grand slam and guess who won? 25k!?! wow!”

It was the 11th time a Royals fan has won the grand prize in the Sonic Slam inning. It was the first time since 2021 when Salvador Perez hit a grand slam.

King will be presented with a check at Kauffman Stadium at a future Royals game, and here’s guessing she’ll buy something nice for her daughter.