Royals defeat Tigers 8-3; win fourth straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Massey and Salvador Perez homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Massey opened the scoring in the second inning with a leadoff homer, the first long ball given up this season by Tigers starter Reese Olson after 48 1/3 innings, snapping the majors’ longest homerless streak.

In his next at-bat, Massey stunned Olson with a liner off his right hip while Vinnie Pasquantino scored on catcher Jake Rogers’ throwing error for a 2-0 Royals lead.

After tossing a few warmup pitches, Olson (0-5) exited with a right hip contusion. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing the two runs and five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Perez led off the sixth with his ninth homer as the Royals greeted reliever Joey Wentz with five consecutive hits. Seven straight batters reached safely while Kansas City scored six runs to build an 8-1 lead.

Michael Wacha (4-4) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings while walking one with three strikeouts to win his third straight start.

Kerry Carpenter hit his sixth homer in the fourth inning – a one-out solo shot into the leftfield fountains – then doubled and scored in the seventh on Colt Keith’s two-out double. Keith had three of Detroit’s seven hits.

Carpenter’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly capped the scoring.

The win puts the Royals at 30-19. They didn’t win their 30th game until July 28 of last season.

The Royals will look to make it five straight in the second game of the series, tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

Royals RHP Alec Marsh (3-1, 2.43) will take the mound against Tigers RHP Casey Mize (1-2, 3.50 ERA).

