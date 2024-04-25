Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel channels Willie Mays with incredible catch

The Royals were holding a tenuous 2-1 lead in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, which may not sound ominous.

But it’s important to note that it had been raining since first pitch, and the game was close to being official when Toronto’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a liner to center field.

The exit velocity was 100.6 mph, and it appeared the Blue Jays were going to open the frame with an extra-base hit.

Instead, Isbel made an incredible diving catch that would make Willie Mays proud.

Here are two looks at the catch n the rain.

Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans worked around a two out walk and got out of the fifth inning. After the Royals batted in the bottom of the inning, the game went into a rain delay.