Royals broadcast confused by 'little' Danny Santana's home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danny Santana snapped out of his slump with a five-RBI day in Thursday's Boston Red Sox win over the Kansas City Royals.

Three of those runs came in the fourth inning, when the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder flicked his wrists and sent an opposite-field home run into the Red Sox bullpen. The homer produced a humorous reaction from the Royals broadcast.

"There it is. Good location," one announcer said, unaware of what would happen next.

"How in the world did little Danny Santana just throw his hands and flick that ball into the right field bullpen?" said the befuddled play-by-play announcer.

Watch:

Royals broadcast does not understand this Santana home run pic.twitter.com/zz8dHW5q2X — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 1, 2021

They were equally confused by Santana's fourth RBI, which came on an infield bloop single the following inning.

SWING AND A DRIVE pic.twitter.com/HioQA31FE9 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 1, 2021

Perhaps that was the kind of day Santana needed to get back on track. The 30-year-old entered Thursday's action hitting just .151 in 25 games.

With help from "little" Danny Santana's five RBI, the Red Sox cruised to a 15-1 win over the Royals for their seventh straight victory.