Royals and Brewers meet in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (21-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (21-16, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Joe Ross (1-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City has gone 14-8 in home games and 21-16 overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

Milwaukee is 14-7 in road games and 21-14 overall. The Brewers are sixth in the majors with 43 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs for the Royals. Michael Massey is 13-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .331 batting average, and has 10 doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. Brice Turang is 9-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.