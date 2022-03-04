Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. leads 2022 fantasy baseball breakout candidates

Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don discuss a few players who could have an epic 2022 season on the diamond.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don talking 2022 fantasy baseball. What's more fun than hitting on a breakout player? Dalton, we're going to give you the cookie here. Who is the buzziest rookie going into the fresh season?

DALTON DEL DON: Give me Bobby Witt Jr. He might be a bit of a batting average risk. But the new CBA, which hopefully is hammered out soon, but the serving time nonsense is going to be over with. I just fully believe that, meaning Witt opens the season in Kansas City, whenever that begins. The top prospect had 33 homers, 29 steals as a 21-year-old across the minors last season.

He'll join a Royals squad that encourages running. They led baseball in steals by a wide margin last season. Steals have become a huge premium in fantasy baseball. And Witt is capable of going 20/20 right away as a rookie.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Yeah, man, if you want those stolen bases, Merrifield, Lopez, Witt, Mondesi, this is the team. They're not going to win a lot of games. They are going to steal a lot of bases. And of course, Bobby Witt Jr. is going to hit a bunch of home runs as well.

I'll stay in that same division. I know Dylan Cease was a useful player last year. Had a ton of strikeouts. ERA was a little bit under 4. I think he could eventually be Chicago's number one starter. That's a pretty big statement with some of the other starters on this staff. But the strikeout rate is silly.

He's going to get more polished. His ERA should probably be in the mid to low 3's this year. And this division, there's just a lot of soft landings, right? Now the DH is universal now. There's this whole idea that, OK, we're going to actually need pitchers for our mixed league teams. And the American League pitchers aren't as good.

That's kind of irrelevant. I think the AL Central might be the softest landing spot for a pitcher. And Chicago could have a top two, top three offense. Look at the pieces they have over there. I think they're going to run away with this division.

Current ADP on Cease is 116. I want you to focus on getting him a round or two earlier. I want him to be a heavy part of your fantasy profile as he steps forward in 2022.

Give me a pitcher, again, an American League pitcher we're looking at here who has your eye as we head into March.

DALTON DEL DON: I'm with Cease, I have him as a top 15 fantasy starter this year.

I will go with, for my pick, Shane Baz, another rookie. He put up a video game-like numbers across the minors last season, fanned 113 batters in fewer than 80 innings. Now, throwing in the AL East isn't ideal. Wins may also be an issue, with him not pitching too deep into games. But otherwise, he's in a favorable situation.

And the Rays provide strong defense and bullpen support. Tropicana Field is American League's best pitcher's park. Baz may only get you 130 innings or so. But those are going to be super-valuable. He's capable of pitching like an ace right away.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Yeah, I totally agree on Baz. I think he's going to be a little bit buzzy. But Tampa Bay, man, just, they're right so often with their pitchers. And Baz is somebody I can't wait to watch. He could be appointment television for me this season.

A lot of people in fantasy will say, don't chase wins. I say, why not get pitchers on good teams? We know Houston's one of the deepest teams in baseball. Framber Valdez was good last year. But I think he takes a step forward this season. Strikes out enough guys. And he's got a ground ball right over 70.

The Astros have a plus defense. They have an absolutely loaded lineup. And I think people misunderstand. The Crawford boxes are short in left field. But Houston's actually a pitcher's park. The Astros might run away with this division.

ADP right now is in the 142 range. Just step in around or two earlier on that. Framber Valdez is going to be a top 100 player, I think, in fantasy baseball this year. So get some of these breakout guys on your rosters. We want to see you in the winner's circle. Fantasy baseball, ready to go, 2022. To.