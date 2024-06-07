Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. accomplished something done only by Willie Mays in MLB history

You know you’re having a good season if you’re being compared to Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

Regardless of who compiled the list, Mays is considered the greatest center fielder in Major League Baseball history.

Mays is in the Baseball Hall of Fame because of his incredible résumé: two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, batting champion, 3,293 hits and 660 home runs.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who turns 24 next week, would have to play for a long time to approach those numbers. However, Witt has done something this season that’s only been matched by Mays.

OptaStats noted that Witt has three multi-home run games, three multi-stolen base games and has six triples. That’s in just 63 games.

The only other player in the modern era (since 1901) to reach those statistical marks was Mays in 1958. Mays did it in just 47 games. Mays finished second in National League MVP voting that season behind Cubs legend Ernie Banks.