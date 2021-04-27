Royals begin two-game set in Pittsburgh on Tuesday: Game times and scouting report

After completing a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Monday, the Kansas City Royals continue their nine-game three-city road swing with a two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting on Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

They’ll play by National League rules without the designated hitter in their first interleague series of the season.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, 5:35 p.m. Central; Wednesday, 5:35 p.m. Central; Thursday, day off.

PLACE: PNC Park, Pittsburgh

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tuesday, KC RHP Jakob Junis (1-0, 3.71) vs. Pittsburgh LHP Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.92); Wednesday, KC LHP Mike Minor (2-1, 4.64) vs. Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (1-2, 7.16)

TV: Both games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City with Ryan Lefebvre (play-by-play) and Rex Hudler (analyst) calling the game. Joel Goldberg and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will anchor the pregame and postgame shows.

RADIO: Both games will air on KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City and the Royals Radio Network with Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart on the call.

NOTABLE: The Royals (14-7) enter the series with the best winning percentage in the American League (.667) and riding a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Pirates (11-11) enter the week having won three consecutive series, including a series against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. They’ve gone 10-5 in their last 15 games.

Keys to the series

Starting pitching figures to be the pivotal factor on each side.

The Royals starters went 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA (five earned runs in 23 2/3 innings) with 29 strikeouts and four walks during KC’s four-game series sweep in Detroit.

The best path to offensive production for the Royals may be to have success against the Pirates starters because their bullpen has been stellar of late.

Since April 9, Pirates relievers have a 1.84 ERA in 53 2/3 innings, the second-best in MLB during that span behind only the Seattle Mariners (1.34). Pirates relievers also registered a 0.93 WHIP during that stretch.