Royals begin with easy win over Roadrunners

May 19—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals blanked the Rochester Roadrunners on Sunday, winning 8-0 in amateur baseball.

The Royals finished with seven hits while the Roadrunners had five.

Michael Michalak went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Gabe Pilla was the winning pitcher. He went five innings and allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out a whopping 12.

Royals 8, Roadrunners 0

Rochester Roadrunners#000#000#000#—#0

Rochester Royals#600#010#01x#—#8