Royals begin with easy win over Roadrunners
May 19—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals blanked the Rochester Roadrunners on Sunday, winning 8-0 in amateur baseball.
The Royals finished with seven hits while the Roadrunners had five.
Michael Michalak went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Gabe Pilla was the winning pitcher. He went five innings and allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out a whopping 12.
Royals 8, Roadrunners 0
Rochester Roadrunners#000#000#000#—#0
Rochester Royals#600#010#01x#—#8