Royals make it 9 against Red Sox

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered off emergency starter Rick Porcello, who took over when David Price went back on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation, and the Kansas City Royals beat Boston 4-2 Friday night for their season-high ninth straight win.

The Red Sox have lost five of six and nine of 14, dropping out of the AL East lead for the first time since June 29 and falling a half-game behind the New York Yankees.

Price began the season on the DL and didn't make his first start until May 29. The 31-year-old lefty, winner of the 2012 AL Cy Young Award, is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA.

Porcello (4-14), who had been scheduled to pitch Saturday, leads the major leagues in losses, a year after winning the AL Cy Young. He allowed four runs and six hits in seven innings.

Jason Vargas (13-4) gave up one run and five hits in six innings. Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

RANGERS 8, ORIOLES 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre had two RBI singles to increase his hit total to 2,998, Elvis Andrus homered and Texas beat Baltimore.

Beltre, the 38-year-old third baseman in his 20th major league season, is on the brink of becoming only the 31st player in the 3,000-hit club.

Nomar Mazara hit three doubles for the Rangers.

Andrew Cashner (6-8) allowed only a solo homer by Jonathan Schoop in seven innings. Chris Tillman (1-6) allowed eight runs and nine hits in 4 1-3 innings.

CARDINALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Arizona starter Robbie Ray was hit in the head by a line drive and driven off the field in a cart during the Diamondbacks' loss to St. Louis.

Ray was struck in the second inning by a liner off the bat of rookie Luke Voit. The ball caromed in the air into foul territory where third baseman Daniel Descalso caught it for the out.

Ray lay prone on the mound for several minutes before sitting up with his teammates surrounding him. He was taken off to be examined.

Michael Wacha pitched six innings and Jedd Gyorko drove in the lone run with one of his three hits.

Wacha (8-4) allowed three hits. He has won five of his last six starts and improved to 7-1 in 12 starts at Busch Stadium this season.

Trevor Rosenthal, the third reliever for St. Louis, earned his fifth save with two innings. T.J. McFarland (4-3) took the loss.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros over Detroit.

The Astros trailed 5-3 when the Tigers brought in reliever Bruce Rondon (1-2) to start the eighth. He allowed singles to Derek Fisher and Jose Altuve before Reddick's drive sailed well beyond the wall in right field.

Reddick drove in five runs, and the Astros won despite getting only three innings from starter Dallas Keuchel in the left-hander's return from a neck injury.

Keuchel, who hadn't pitched since June 2, allowed three runs and six hits in three innings, walking three and striking out three. Manager A.J. Hinch indicated before the game that he would be on a pitch count, and he was pulled after throwing 79.

Brad Peacock (9-1) allowed two runs in four innings of relief, then Chris Devenski pitched the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Altuve had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 19 games and raising his average to .369.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Japan's Masahiro Tanaka took a perfect game into the sixth inning and struck out a career-high 14, pitching the New York Yankees past Tampa Bay for their fifth straight win.

Brett Gardner hit a leadoff home run, Aaron Judge lined his AL-leading 33rd homer and Clint Frazier added a three-run shot to boost Tanaka (8-9).

Tanaka struck out the first five batters, all swinging. He set down 17 in a row before Adeiny Hechavarria grounded a sharp, two-out single up the middle. Tanaka allowed two hits and walked none, and finished up by striking out the side in the eighth.

Lucas Duda homered in the seventh, a day after Tampa Bay got him a trade with the Mets. Austin Pruitt (5-2), called up from Triple-A to take the turn of injured Jake Odorizzi, gave up all three homers. The Rays have lost seven of nine and are 0-5 in the Bronx this year.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brent Suter tossed seven scoreless innings and Milwaukee edged Chicago, moving within a half-game of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Read More