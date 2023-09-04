Royal wedding cellist would prefer 'folk tunes' over Rule, Britannia! at the Proms

Sheku Kanneh-Mason would choose a very different programme for Last Night at the Proms - Giles Anderson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Sheku Kanneh-Mason has said he does not understand why Rule, Britannia! “is so important to people” and he would prefer the Last Night of the Proms to feature folk songs.

The singing of the patriotic anthem, accompanied by flag-waving, is one of the great traditions of the Proms.

The BBC provoked an outcry in 2020 when it unveiled plans to perform only an instrumental version of the song, amid suggestions that the lyrics had uncomfortable associations with slavery and colonialism.

Kanneh-Mason, who won the 2016 BBC Young Musician award and became a household name when he performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told Radio Times: “There’s nothing inherently wrong with waving a flag. It always depends on context.”

However, on the debate over Rule, Britannia! and its suitability for modern Britain, Kanneh-Mason said: “I don’t quite see why that song is so important to people, but it’s not really something I’ve involved myself with.”

Asked what songs he would programme for the Last Night, Kanneh-Mason said: “It would be a bit different – and probably not as popular with the audience. I’m into older folk tunes. There’s so much really beautiful British music. I’ve been listening to a lot of old Scottish and Welsh songs.”

Kanneh-Mason performs with two of his sisters at the Family Prom in 2021 - Chris Christodoulou

Kanneh-Mason has Welsh roots: his maternal grandmother is from South Wales, and met his Sierra Leonean grandfather when both were studying at college in England. He comes from a prodigiously talented family with seven musical siblings.

The row in 2020 involved both Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory. The corporation insisted that the plans for instrumental-only versions were due to Covid restrictions, but the decision was reversed following fierce criticism.

Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, said of the furore: “I do think this country is going through an orgy of national embarrassment about some of the things that other people around the world love most about us. People love our traditions and our history with all its imperfections.

“It’s crazy for us to go around trying to censor it. It’s absolutely absurd and I think we should speak out loud and proud for the UK and our history.”

This year, the songs will be sung by Lise Davidsen, the Norwegian soprano.

‘A wonderful celebration of music’

Kanneh-Mason described the Proms as “a wonderful celebration of music” and said: “To be there at the end? That’s really special.”

He will perform Deep River, one of the 24 Negro Melodies composed by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and published in 1905.

“It’s a piece I always played with my family. That makes it special. I’ve got to know the music of Coleridge-Taylor over the past few years, I think he has some beautiful melodies,” Kanneh-Mason said. Coleridge-Taylor was a mixed-race, British composer who shared Kanneh-Mason’s Sierra Leonean heritage.

The conductor for Saturday night’s concert will be Marin Alsop, who made history in 2013 as the first woman to conduct the Last Night. She has described the event as “the greatest classical music party I’ve ever attended”.

In 2015, tenor Jonas Kaufmann became the first German to sing Rule, Britannia! at the Last Night. “It’s an old song but a great one and if they don’t have a problem hiring a German to sing it, why should I have a problem myself?” he said.