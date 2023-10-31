A Royal Ride: Queen Elizabeth’s Customized Range Rover Set for Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Range Rover with a touch of royalty is soon to be on the auction block.

Scheduled for auction by Iconic Auctioneers next month is a 2004 Range Rover with a distinctive claim to fame—it once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The vehicle not only exudes the prestige associated with its previous owner but also showcases special modifications tailored to the Queen's preferences.

Constructed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations team, this third-generation Range Rover dons an Epsom Green exterior complemented by a Sand Hide interior, a shade scheme reminiscent of the Queen's alternative vehicle, a 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate. Unlike the typical models, this SUV boasts an array of bespoke features. Noteworthy among them is a custom grille adorned with covert lights, protective covers for both front and rear seats, a safeguard for canine passengers, cargo mats, and practical additions like side steps and mudflaps. Furthermore, staying consistent with features found in other vehicles of the royal fleet, this Range Rover is fitted with dual rear window switches and rear grab handles, ensuring ease during entry and exit.

While specifics regarding its engine are limited, the 2004 versions of this SUV were usually powered by either a 4.0-liter V-8 engine boasting 282 hp and 325 ft lbs of torque or a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel churning out 175 hp and 288 ft lbs of torque. Notably, the odometer of this royal ride has clocked over 100,000 miles. However, it remains a mystery as to how many of those miles were accumulated with the Queen herself behind the wheel. Prospective bidders intrigued by its history can rest assured, as the auction house possesses video evidence of the monarch driving this very vehicle.

The anticipated bidding range for this majestic SUV, which is set to be auctioned on November 11 in Birmingham, England, lies between £50,000 and £60,000 (approximately $61,000 to $73,000). Given its rich history and distinctive features, it is likely to be a coveted piece for collectors and enthusiasts of royal memorabilia.

