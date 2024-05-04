Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans to stay alive in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo)

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept alive their slim playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring thriller on Saturday.

Bengaluru pacers came to the party as Gujarat was put into bat and bowled out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis then led the way with 64 off 23 balls, as the hosts finished with 152-6 in only 13.4 overs. Virat Kohli scored 42 runs in 27 balls and shared an opening partnership of 92 with du Plessis in 5.5 overs.

Bengaluru moved off the bottom of the table with its fourth win in 11 games, and is now seventh with eight points ahead of Punjab Kings on net run-rate. It is mathematically still in contention to advance.

Gujarat lost its third consecutive game and dropped to ninth in the 10-team table. It also has eight points and potentially can still make the playoffs.

