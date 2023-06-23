Royal Ascot tips: Day 4 best bets and 13 horses to watch

Royal Ascot is back for day four after several action-packed races already.

On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet.

Meanwhile the legendary Frankie Dettori endured a frustrating start to the week ahead of his retirement at the end of the year, with a nine-day ban handed out for careless riding, but he clinched victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory on Wednesday and produced a Royal Ascot fairytale by winning the Gold Cup atop Courage Mon Ami a day later.

On Friday, the £600,000 Commonwealth Cup and the £250,000 King Edward VII Stakes will be among the main attractions in another day of horseracing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023 and the best tips.

When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?

Royal Ascot 2023 starts on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Luckily for racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air ITV1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.

Day 4 betting tips

Sky Bet’s racing analysts Oli Bell and Alex Hammond offer their best tips today:

14.30 – Albany: Carla’s Way (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 4/1)

15.05 – Commonwealth Cup: Little Big Bear (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 10/11)

15.40 – Duke Of Edinburgh: Nagano (Oli Bell, 9/1), Okita Soushi (Alex Hammond, 6/1)

16.20 – Coronation: Tahiyra (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 8/11)

17.00 – Sandringham: Jackie Oh (Oli Bell, 9/2), Marksman Queen (Alex Hammond, 17/2)

17.35 – King Edward VII: King Of Steel (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 1/1)

18.10 – Palace Of Holyrood House: Conquistador (Alex Hammond, 13/2)

Analysis

14:30 Albany – (4/1)

Alex Hammond: “It’s the fourth day here at Royal Ascot and today’s offer comes in the first race – money back as cash if your second, third, or fourth in the Albany.

“For me, this is about one horse – Carla’s Way. She was a talking horse before she ran at Doncaster and did loads wrong on that day, she was too keen but still found at the end. The form has been franked in style and I’m hoping Carla’s Way wins the first here at Royal Ascot. Have a great day.”

17:00 Sandringham – Jackie Oh (9/2)

Oli Bell: “Sky Bet are paying eight places in the race so get involved in the extra places in the Sandringham. I do think Jackie Oh will be hard to beat as the favourite.

“One of the prices I quite like is Girl Racer for William Haggas and Tom Marquand, who obviously served up that incredible victory with Desert Hero for the royal family. It’s going to be another great day in store, the sun’s out, plenty of horses to cheer on today – hopefully some winners to be had for the punters.

“It’s been a pretty brutal start to the meeting, but fingers crossed either Jackie Oh or Girl Racer can win the Sandringham today.”

Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh takes a look at the best bets on Day 4 for Paddy Power.

14:30 – Matrika

15:05 – Little Big Bear and Shouldvebeenaring (each way)

16:20 – Tahiyra

17:00 – Clounmacon

17:35 – King Of Steel

18:10 – Pillow Talk

Ruby’s NAP double: Little Big Bear and Tahiyra

Analysis

14:30 – MATRIKA

“I’m siding with Matrika for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien. I liked what she did at the Curragh last time out. She had an ear pricked and she showed a good turn of foot. She will have improved for that win too.”

15:05 – LITTLE BIG BEAR and SHOULDVEBEENARING (EACH WAY)

“The way the race should pan out will likely see Little Big Bear win but I’m also keen on Shouldvebeenaring to run into the places. He finished second behind Little Big Bear at Haydock and he’s a huge price. It could even be worth backing Shouldvebeenaring in the Betting Without Little Big Bear market.”

16:20 – TAHIYRA

“There’s no such thing as an easy Group 1 but Tahiyra is the best filly. I fancied her even with Mawj in so I’m all over her now the Godolphin runner is out. The only problem is she’s a worse price! She’s the one for me.”

17:00 – CLOUNMACON

“I like John Murtagh’s filly Clounmacon ran well at the Curragh last time out when finishing second and that form has held up. She’s a huge price too.”

17:35 – KING OF STEEL

“King Of Steel ran a really solid race at Epsom last time out. Kevin Stott gave him a great ride then and he can do the same again. The form has held up as well.”

18:10 – PILLOW TALK

“I’m siding with Pillow Talk for Karl Burke. He’s very fast and the track will suit him. He’s got every chance in the last.”

Royal Ascot 2023 race card

Friday, June 23

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday, June 24

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Royal Family race schedule:

(race) - (horse)

Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the race has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III enters eight horses that will race as follows:

Tuesday, June 20

Saga – Wolferton Stakes

Wednesday, June 21

Royal Hunt Cup - Reach For The Moon

Queen’s Vase - Circle of Fire

Thursday, June 22

King George V Stakes - Desert Hero

King George V Stakes - Market Value

Friday, June 23

Duke of Edinbrugh Stakes - Educator

Sandringham Stakes - Candle of Hope

Saturday, June 24

Wokingham Stakes - King’s Lynn