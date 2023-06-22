Royal Ascot tips: Day 3 best bets and 20 horses to watch

Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.

On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.

The legendary Italian jockey, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong ahead of retirement at the end of the year, endured a frustrating start to the week, with a nine-day ban handed out for careless riding while riding the King’s horse Saga.

On Wednesday, however, he roared back to clinch victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023 and the best tips.

When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?

Royal Ascot 2023 starts on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Luckily for racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air ITV1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.

Day 3 betting tips

Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh takes a look at the best bets on Day 3 for Paddy Power.

14:30 – Noche Magica (NAP)

15:05 – Bertinelli

15:40 – Al Asifah

16:20 – Eldar Eldarov

17:00 – Carracci (each way)

17:35 – Torito

18:10 – Accidental Agent (each way)

Analysis

14:30 – NOCHE MAGICA (NAP)

“I’m with Noche Magica. This race is all pace and all speed and he’s got that. He won at Cork first time out and he finished second at the Curragh last month. Paddy Twomey is having a brilliant season and he’s a great price.”

15:05 – BERTINELLI

“I’m going to stick with Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien, so I’m on Bertinelli. He ran really well at Newbury last time out and he’s going to improve. He could be one of Aidan’s runners that becomes a Group horse.”

15:40 – AL ASIFAH

“I’m going to stick with Al Asifah. She’s not a good price but you can’t get value in every race! She is the most likely winner and she will land her hat-trick.”

16:20 – ELDAR ELDAROV

“This year’s Gold Cup is probably a bit more open than it’s been in recent years. Coltrane is probably the right favourite but I’m going to go against him and I’m with last year’s St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov. He finished second on his seasonal reappearance at York but the form has held up. He can show improvement as he’s only a four-year-old.”

17:00 – CARRACCI (EACH WAY)

“I’m taking Carracci – and Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien again – at a big price. He ran well in the 2000 Guineas trial at Leopardstown but things didn’t go his way at the Curragh last time out. He’s unexposed and Ryan is red hot at the moment, he can’t do anything wrong.”

17:35 – TORITO

“Frankie Dettori is on the wrong one for me as I fancy Torito to beat Epictetus. He got off the mark at Nottingham earlier this year and he comes here on the back of his winning handicap debut at Epsom. He’ll do me!”

18:10 – ACCIDENTAL AGENT (EACH WAY)

“I’m going for Accidental Agent at a huge price. He’s back down to a mark of 101 and he has form at Ascot. I’m going to have a go at him.”

Sky Bet’s racing analysts Oli Bell and Alex Hammond have several tips today:

14:30 – Norfolk: Elite Status (Oli Bell, 7/4), American Rascal (Alex Hammond, 10/3)

15:05 – King George V: Burglar (Oli Bell, 11/2), Davideo (Alex Hammond, 15/2)

15:40 – Ribblesdale: Al Asifah (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 4/5)

16:20 – Ascot Gold Cup: Subjectivist (Oli Bell, 15/2), Coltrane (Alex Hammond, 10/3)

17:00 – Britannia: New Endeavour (Oli Bell, 18/1), Just An Hour (Alex Hammond, 20/1)

17:35 – Hampton Court: Waipiro (Oli Bell, 17/2), Caernarfon (Alex Hammond, 5/1)

18:10 – Buckingham Palace: Rhoscolyn (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 9/1)

Analysis

14:30 Norfolk Stakes – American Rascal (10/3) - Alex Hammond

“Sky Bet are offering Money Back as Cash if your horse comes second, third, fourth or fifth in the opening race of the day – the Norfolk Stakes.

“I’m going to take on Elite Status – I think it’s worth a crack with American Rascal, who’s got a right Royal Ascot pedigree. He’s trained by Wesley Ward. Joel Rosario, who’s got a good record in this race, takes the ride. I’m hoping that American Rascal can with for America in the first race!”

16:20 Gold Cup – Subjectivist (15/2) - Oli Bell

“Day three of Royal Ascot and the big race is the Gold Cup. This year I think a horse will win a second Gold Cup and the horse in question is Subjectivist.

“Sky Bet are paying five places in the race instead of three and Subjectivist showed that he was on the path back last time out with a good third, he won this race two years ago, blitzing them and beating the likes of Stradivarius – if he’s back to anywhere near his best, he’s the one they’ve got to beat.”

Royal Ascot 2023 race card

Thursday, June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Friday, June 23

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday, June 24

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Royal Family race schedule:

(race) - (horse)

Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the race has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III enters eight horses that will race as follows:

Tuesday, June 20

Saga – Wolferton Stakes

Wednesday, June 21

Royal Hunt Cup - Reach For The Moon

Queen’s Vase - Circle of Fire

Thursday, June 22

King George V Stakes - Desert Hero

King George V Stakes - Market Value

Friday, June 23

Duke of Edinbrugh Stakes - Educator

Sandringham Stakes - Candle of Hope

Saturday, June 24

Wokingham Stakes - King’s Lynn