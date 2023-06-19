Royal Ascot tips: Day 1 best bets and seven horses to watch

Royal Ascot 2023 kicks off its five-day event on 20 June.

Emotions will be particularly high at this year’s Royal Ascot as the late Queen Elizabeth II, famously an avid racing fan, will be sorely missed at one of her favourite meets

The British racecourse has renamed this year’s Platinum Jubilee Stakes to the Queen Elizabeth II stakes in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III will be in attendance at all five days of the event and will watch eight of his horses compete throughout the week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023:

When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?

Royal Ascot 2023 starts on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Luckily for racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air ITV1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.

Day 1 betting tips

Paddy Power expert and former jockey Mick Fitzgerald’s tips

14:30 – Chindit - 12/1 (each-way)

“I have gone for a bit of value in the opener with Chindit. He was not beaten far in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury when he tried to bite Modern Games and William Buick as they passed him Jockey Pat Dobbs felt he was in front too soon that day so this straight mile is perfect for him. He can pull off a bit of a surprise in the first race at Royal Ascot.”

15:05 – Army Ethos - 14/1 (each-way)

“Trainer Archie Watson won this last year with Bradsell for the same connections. He sent Army Ethos up to Ayr to win his maiden and he made no mistake. It was the manner of the victory that impressed and he has to be a player in this contest. Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber is the likely market leader and as long as there is cut in the ground, he will take some pegging back. His price reflects that.”

15:40 – Coolangatta - 7/2

“The Australian sprinters are normally a fair way ahead of the home team, so I’ll side with Coolangatta. She has the services of Royal Ascot regular James McDonald, which is a plus. Highfield Princess is an unbelievable story and it would be remarkable were she to win but the Aussie raider can repel her.”

16:20 – Paddington - 9/4

“They didn’t seem to go much of a gallop in the early part of the Irish 2,000 Guineas but Paddington quickened up very smartly to put the race to bed at the business end. The St James’ Palace Stales is run on the round course and the best horse doesn’t always win. However, Paddington has plenty of speed which will stand him in good stead and help the Ballydoyle runner edge it over Chaldean.”

17:00 – Calling the Wind - 9/1

“Richard Hughes was no stranger to the winner’s enclosure as a jockey at Royal Ascot and it would mean the world to him to have a winner as a trainer. Billy ‘the kid’ Loughnane rides Calling the Wind who is at the foot of the weights and conditions are perfect for him. Bring On The Night hasn’t run since finishing second to Ascot Gold Cup favourite Coltrane. Top jumps trainer Willie Mullins has booked Ryan Moore again and connections have obviously been protecting his mark since that run 12 months ago”

17:35 – Buckaroo - 11/2

“Oisin Murphy has wasted no time getting among the winners this season since his return from a ban and he’s riding better than ever. He is the retained rider for Qatar Racing and Buckaroo got beaten in a Derby Trial last year at Leopardstown. He was only beaten and neck in a Group One in France recently and that form is good enough to win this Listed contest. He is versatile as regards the ground so should cope with whatever conditions are thrown at him on the day.”

18:10 – Vauban - 6/4

“It is hard to get away from the Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore combo again. They have been the punters’ pals at Royal Ascot for the last few years in the long distance races and Vauban has run some good races at the top level over hurdles, including when winning the Triumph Hurdle, and had some smart Flat form in France. This 1m 6f Flat race looks to be the perfect fit for him.”

Royal Ascot 2023 race card

Tuesday, June 20

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Wednesday, June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Thursday, June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Friday, June 23

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday, June 24

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Royal Family race schedule:

(race) - (horse)

Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the race has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III enters eight horses that will race as follows:

Tuesday, June 20

Saga – Wolferton Stakes

Wednesday, June 21

Royal Hunt Cup - Reach For The Moon

Queen’s Vase - Circle of Fire

Thursday, June 22

King George V Stakes - Desert Hero

King George V Stakes - Market Value

Friday, June 23

Duke of Edinbrugh Stakes - Educator

Sandringham Stakes - Candle of Hope

Saturday, June 24

Wokingham Stakes - King’s Lynn