Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from day four as Frankie Dettori wins again

(Getty Images)

Royal Ascot moves into its fourth day of racing after a barnstorming Thursday that saw Frankie Dettori claim a ninth Gold Cup victory in one of his final rides at the racecourse.

Dettori is racing at Ascot for the final time ahead of his retirement later in the year but he’s not quite finished yet. Friday sees him race four more times atop Porta Fortuna (2.30pm), Lezoo (3.05pm), Coppice (5pm) and Arrest (5.35pm).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This week Ascot has seen its fair share of outside winners with the punters hoping Friday’s action leans more in their favour. Little Big Bear is one to watch for in the 3.05pm Commonwealth Cup, with Tahiyra and Queen For You likely to be well backed for the 4.20pm Coronation Stakes. Derby runner-up King Of Steel should put in a good show in the 5.35pm King Edwards VII Stakes though the field is only six horses.

As ever, horseracing comes down to skill, patience and luck and today’s action is set to be as thrilling and as exciting as ever.

Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:

Royal Ascot day four

The first race takes place at 2.30pm

Royal Ascot tips: Day 4 best bets and seven horses to watch

Frankie Dettori and Porta Fortuna win the Albany Stakes (2.30pm)

Advertisement

2:30pm - Porta Fortuna wins the Albany Stakes!

14:36 , Mike Jones

“80 at Royal Ascot. It’s unbelievable, it’s incredible. I’ve achieved my dream,” says Frankie Dettori after winning with Porta Fortuna.

2:30pm - Porta Fortuna wins the Albany Stakes!

14:34 , Mike Jones

Frankie Dettori has another win! With a furlong left he pushes ahead of Matrika and kicks, Porta Fortuna on to claim an 80th victory at Ascot!

2:30pm - Albany Stakes

14:32 , Mike Jones

Dawn Charger still leads the way through the halfway stage as Porta Fortuna moves through the middle.

Matrika makes a move to the front with a couple of furlongs to go.

Advertisement

2:30pm - Albany Stakes

14:32 , Mike Jones

And they’re off! Matrika is one of the first to take to the front with Dawn Charger slightly ahead in the lead.

2:30pm - Albany Stakes

14:31 , Mike Jones

Their are 17 fillies in this opening race and all have headed to the gates. Carla’s Way is still the favourite but the Frankie Dettori ridden Porta Fortuna is getting backed late on.

Realistically it’s anyone’s game over such a such distance though.

2:30pm - Albany Stakes

14:28 , Mike Jones

Carlas Way, Navassa Island and Porta Fortuna are the three favourites to take this first race at Royal Ascot on Friday.

Alex Hammond’s tip: “It’s the fourth day here at Royal Ascot and today’s offer comes in the first race – money back as cash if your second, third, or fourth in the Albany.

Advertisement

“For me, this is about one horse – Carla’s Way. She was a talking horse before she ran at Doncaster and did loads wrong on that day, she was too keen but still found at the end. The form has been franked in style and I’m hoping Carla’s Way wins the first here at Royal Ascot. Have a great day.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla ecstatic after getting their first Royal Ascot winner

14:25 , Mike Jones

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in high spirits as they watched their first Royal Ascot winner triumph in the King George V states.

The royal couple were a picture of delight as their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, crossed the line first in a photo-finish.

Advertisement

The late Queen, who was a passionate racehorse owner and Royal Ascot stalwart, would have been “proud and excited” for the couple, said Zara Tindall, the King’s niece, who joined him in the royal box.

As they watched the final moments of the race, run over a mile and four furlongs, the Queen waved her official programme in the air in excitement and Charles looked across at his wife in joy at the end.

King Charles and Queen Camilla ecstatic after getting their first Royal Ascot winner

Bigger, bolder, brighter: Royal Ascot attendees bring colour and vibrancy to big race day

14:20 , Mike Jones

Racegoers have descended on the first day of this year’s Royal Ascot after the grounds were hit by a deluge of rain this morning (Tuesday 20 June).

Advertisement

But the torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of those attending, with many bringing their best outfits to the racecourse.

Fashion at Royal Ascot has always been a big deal, and this year is no different. Big, sculptural hats and bright, colourful fascinators are all the rage this year, with women seeming to compete against each other for who can wear the tallest headgear. When Ladies’ Day arrives on Friday (23 June), viewers will no doubt be treated to an even bigger spectacle.

Royal Ascot attendees bring colour and vibrancy to big race day

The Royals have arrived at Ascot

14:18 , Mike Jones

Advertisement

Quite the sight of pomp and ceremony isn’t it. Not only the King and Queen but also the Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at Ascot today.

Frankie Dettori: Racing’s great showman produces Royal Ascot fairytale with Courage Mon Ami

14:15 , Mike Jones

Advertisement

Royal Ascot is a stage unlike any other in horseracing. It’s a course that mixes royalty with fashion, sport, and theatre.

Yet, despite how the races unfurl this week, nothing will reach the heights of drama quite like the final performance of legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, who raced here for the last time in his career.

Atop Courage Mon Ami, Dettori bided his time at the back of a stacked field, across the two mile course, in the showpiece Gold Cup on Thursday. He spotted a gap open up to his left and kicked the John Gosden trained horse into the front line...

Frankie Dettori: Racing’s great showman produces Royal Ascot fairytale

Advertisement

Day 4 betting tips

14:10 , Mike Jones

Sky Bet’s racing analysts Oli Bell and Alex Hammond offer their best tips today:

14.30 – Albany: Carla’s Way (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 4/1)

15.05 – Commonwealth Cup: Little Big Bear (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 10/11)

15.40 – Duke Of Edinburgh: Nagano (Oli Bell, 9/1), Okita Soushi (Alex Hammond, 6/1)

16.20 – Coronation: Tahiyra (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 8/11)

17.00 – Sandringham: Jackie Oh (Oli Bell, 9/2), Marksman Queen (Alex Hammond, 17/2)

17.35 – King Edward VII: King Of Steel (Oli Bell and Alex Hammond, 1/1)

18.10 – Palace Of Holyrood House: Conquistador (Alex Hammond, 13/2)

Will Frankie Dettori win again?

14:08 , Mike Jones

Frankie Dettori is racing at Ascot for the final time ahead of his retirement later in the year but he’s not quite finished yet. Friday sees him race four more times atop Porta Fortuna (2.30pm), Lezoo (3.05pm), Coppice (5pm) and Arrest (5.35pm).

(PA)

When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?

14:05 , Mike Jones

Royal Ascot 2023 started on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Luckily for racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air ITV1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.

Royal Ascot tips: Day 4 best bets and 13 horses to watch

14:00 , Mike Jones

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023 and the best tips:

Royal Ascot expert tips and best bets for Day 4

Here’s the schedule for this afternoon

13:54 , Mike Jones

2:30 — Albany Stakes (Group 3), Five furlongs

3:05 — Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), Six furongs

3:40 — Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handiap) One mile four furlongs

4:20 — Cornonation Stakes (Group 1), One mile5:00 — Sandringham Stakes (Handicap), One mile

5:35 — King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), One mile, four furlongs

6:10 — Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap), Five furlongs

Welcome to day four at Royal Ascot

10:54 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three at Royal Ascot. The weather looks good, the crowds are pouring in and it promises to be yet another great day of racing and this most prestigious festival.

The £600,000 Commonwealth Cup and the £250,000 King Edward VII Stakes are among the main attractions in another day of horseracing.

King Charles III has a couple of runners too with Educator racing in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and Candle of Hope setting off in the Sandringham Stakes.

The first race gets underway at 14:30 so stay here for all the build-up until then.