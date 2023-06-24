Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from day five as Frankie Dettori waves farewell

Frankie Dettori will arrive for his final day at Royal Ascot in the grandest possible fashion as part of the royal procession.

The 52-year-old has bounced back from a disappointing first day when he went winless and picked up a nine-day suspension - which he is appealing - to enjoy some spectacular successes, including the Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami.

Dettori and his wife, Catherine, are in carriage four with Jamie Snowden and his wife, Lucy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His book of rides on Saturday sees Covey as favourite for the Jersey Stakes, Free Wind a short price in the Hardwicke, Kinross fancied in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Knockbrex the market leader in the Golden Gates Handicap. He also rides Mums Tipple in the Wokingham.

Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:

Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates

2:30pm - The Chesham Stakes

3:05pm - The Jersey Stakes

3:40pm - The Hardwicke Stakes

4:20pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

5:00pm - The Wokingham Stakes

5:35pm - The Golden Gates Stakes

6:10pm - The Queen Alexandra Stakes

Advertisement

Royal Ascot

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Frankie Dettori will arrive for his final day at Royal Ascot in the grandest possible fashion as part of the royal procession.

The 52-year-old has bounced back from a disappointing first day when he went winless and picked up a nine-day suspension - which he is appealing - to enjoy some spectacular successes, including the Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami.

Dettori and his wife, Catherine, are in carriage four with Jamie Snowden and his wife, Lucy.

His book of rides on Saturday sees Covey as favourite for the Jersey Stakes, Free Wind a short price in the Hardwicke, Kinross fancied in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Knockbrex the market leader in the Golden Gates Handicap. He also rides Mums Tipple in the Wokingham.