Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners, first race updates, race card on Gold Cup day

Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.

The day is headlined by the 16:20 Gold Cup with the Oisin Murphy-ridden Coltrane the early favourite. There will also be plenty of eyes on Al Asifah who will go off as a heavy favourite in their third race in under a month at the 3:40 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Fans will no doubt be clamouring a second victory of the week for legendary Italian jockey, Frankie Dettori. The 52-year-old, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong clinched victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory on Wednesday, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.

On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.

Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:

Weather update

13:43 , Ben Fleming

Were just under an hour from the first race and the sun is beating down on the course. Here is the latest conditions:

Round course: Good, good to firm in places.

Straight course: Good to firm.

Al Asifah the star of the show: 3.40pm - Ribblesdale Stakes

13:36 , Ben Fleming

And here are the other favourites alongside Al Asifah for the 3:40 Ribblesdale:

Al Asifah - 4/6

Bluestocking - 11/2

Warm Heart - 7/1

Village Voice - 11/1

Crown Princesse - 16/1

The young horse only made his debut less than a month ago but is already a whopping 4/6 favourite currently for the Ribblesdale Stakes. They competed just 11 days ago but strode to a commanding victory at Goodwood. Can they do so again on Ladies Day?

Royal procession carriage listing

13:26 , Ben Fleming

As is tradition, the royal party will arrive by carriage at 2pm prior to the first race at 2:30. Here is the carriage list in full:

1st Carriage: The King, The Queen, The Earl of Snowdon, Sir Mark Prescott Bt.

2nd Carriage: The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, The Rt. Hon. the Lord Soames of Fletching.

3rd Carriage: The Lady Sarah Chatto, Mr. Daniel Chatto, The Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen, Mr. Colin Chisholm.

4th Carriage: Mr. John Gosden, Mrs. John Gosden, Mr. John Warren, The Lady Carolyn Warren.

Those who follow the Royal Ascot and horse racing throughout the UK will know the festival has deep ties to the Royal Family where its Windsor Castle lies just six miles to the north. King Charles III has entered eight horses and one of those is in the 3:05pm race named after his great-grandfather.

Desert Hero has two wins in its four races but finished a disappointing eighth out of 14 in their first race this season and will have some work to do to upset the odds today. The winner of that race at Newbury was Bertinelli who will go off as one of the favourites today alongside Burglar who is ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Can Elite Status live up to his billing? 2.30pm - Norfolk Stakes

13:04 , Ben Fleming

And here is the full race card for the Norfolk Stakes, day three’s first race:

American Rascal

Baheer

Devious

Elite Status

His Majesty

Malc

Mon Na Slieve

Noche Magica

No Nay Mets

Reveiller

Shayekh

The Fixer

Thunder Blue

Toca Madera

Valiant Force

The first race of today sees Elite Status as the heavy favourite at around 13/8 currently. There will, however, be a lot of interest in American Rascal. He made his debut at Keeneland where he ran out comfortable winner by over 10 lengths and sits in second with the bookies at around 7/2. Could he be the horse to upset the favourite?

“There was nothing normal about this” - @LynchySSR and @loomsboldly discuss American Rascal’s debut ahead of the Norfolk at 2.30pm on Sky Sports Racing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/m70JOkKWcV — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 22, 2023

Royal Ascot Day Three

12:46 , Ben Fleming

The big names for today’s premier race are on site as we continue to build for the first race of the day at 2:30.

Gold Cup contenders! Coltrane, Broome, Emily Dickinson and Nate The Great arriving at #RoyalAscot this morning… pic.twitter.com/ZP9I8bYnRO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 22, 2023

Can Frankie get his second win?

12:35 , Ben Fleming

All eyes will be on Frankie Dettori as the legendary jockey makes his final appearance at Royal Ascot this week. He’s riding in every race of the day, and here are the horses:

14:30 - No Nay Mets

15:05 - Burglar

15:40 - Bluestocking

16:20 - Courage Mon Ami

17:00 - Quantum Impact

17:35 - Epictetus

18:10 - Unforgotten

Day three full schedule

12:29 , Ben Fleming

Before we dive into each race and the full race cards, here is a look at the schedule for today:

2.30pm - Norfolk Stakes

3.05pm - King George V Stakes

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes

4.20pm Gold Cup

5.00pm Britannia Stakes

5.35pm Hampton Court Stakes

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes

Royal Ascot day two recap

12:20 , Ben Fleming

The festival has reached its third day but there was a highlight victory on Wednesday as retiring legendary jockey Frankie Dettori secured his first win of the 2023 festival on his last appearance.

Read all about it here:

Royal Ascot Tips

12:09 , Mike Jones

There are plenty of enticing odds in a lot of these races today, with seven, in particular catching the eye of legendary jockey Ruby Walsh.

Take a look at the tips for day three:

Welcome to day three at Royal Ascot

12:02 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three at Royal Ascot. The weather looks good, the crowds are already flocking in and it promises to be yet another great day of racing and this most prestigious festival.

The highlight of the day is the Gold Cup which gets going at 4:20. Oisin Murphy-ridden Coltrane is the favourite but he’ll face competition from Eldar Eldarov and 2021 winner Subjectivist to name just two. Prior to that, there is still plenty of action including an enticing opener at the Norfolk Stakes and the third race in a month for the much-hyped Al Asifah at the Ribblesdale Stakes.

The first race gets underway at 14:30 so stay here for all the build-up until then.