Royal Ascot 2024: Rosallion turns the tables on Notable Speech to win St James’s Palace Stakes

Rosallion won the St James's Palace Stakes with Sean Levey on board - PA/John Walton

Rosallion came out on top in the eagerly-anticipated clash of three 2000 Guineas winners in the St James’s Palace Stakes, as he lived up to all of Richard Hannon’s billing as the best horse he has ever trained.

Hannon has not been shy in making it known how highly he regards his colt, although he could have been forgiven if his confidence had been slightly dented when he was beaten by Notable Speech at Newmarket.

In accounting for stablemate Haatem in the Irish Guineas he as expected got back on track, and duly lined up against a very deep field in the day one highlight at Royal Ascot.

Hannon said: “Quite often you call these horses something that they’re not, because you want them to be the best horse you’ve trained - and quite often you are disappointed. That’s an occupational hazard. But this lad has never let me down. That one day at Doncaster (Champagne Stakes)... I still can’t explain it. I don’t know how we messed it up, but that’s behind us now.

“He’s in the Sussex (at Goodwood), he’s in all those big races, and I can’t wait. He’s already done enough for me if he never does another... It’s not about being proven right either, it’s about the work that goes into these horses from everybody at home. We’ve been watching him all winter, this kind of makes it a shorter winter.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup winner Unquestionable set the pace, with fellow Ballydoyle runner Henry Longfellow just in behind, while William Buick dropped Notable Speech out in the rear.

Rosallion was briefly trapped in behind horses as Darlinghurst was on his outside, but Sean Levey waited for the right time to press the button and once in the clear he showed an electrifying turn of foot to chase Ryan Moore and Henry Longfellow down.

Henry Longfellow stuck on well for second and was only beaten a neck, with three lengths back to French Guineas winner Metropolitan. But the big disappointment of the race was the favourite Notable Speech, who never really threatened to get in a serious blow.

Royal Ascot day one: Race results below

06:23 PM BST

Copper Horse result

Belloccio 4/1 Lmay 40/1 My Mate Mozzie 12/1 Alsakib 11/2 Gentleman Joe 33/1

06:20 PM BST

Belloccio wins last!

Finished clear of My Mate Mozzie. A winner for Willie Mullins. A Piece of Heaven just found nothing off the bridle as they turned for home.

06:16 PM BST

They’re off in the Copper Horse Stakes

Lots of money for A Piece of Heaven in the half hour before the race.

06:02 PM BST

Marlborough’s view on the last race of the day, the 6.15pm Copper Horse Stakes

INTINSO may need some luck from his inside draw in stall 2, but he is fancied to round off a good day for the training partnership of John and Thady Gosden with a big performance here. He ran well on his first try at 1m6f last time out and likely has more to offer in a first time tongue tie and having only had the 8 career starts to date. Fox Journey was a wide-margin winner at 1m4f of his only start this season and can enjoy the return to further; he can give the selection the most to think about.

05:58 PM BST

Sir Mark Prescott on Pledgeofallegiance

Prescott said: “He’s a lovely horse and the only thing he has done wrong in his life is cost all that money and then after that the expectation is so high on him. If he couldn’t win the Derby then the next best thing was to win at Royal Ascot and I’m glad he has.

“I was very concerned about the draw, I had a thoroughly bad day when I found out his position. My secretary is very good, but not completely racing-minded about the minute details and I came back from third lot to find out Trooper Busier had been balloted out by one at 9.59am and I said ‘don’t tell me the other horse is drawn one’ - she said ‘oh yes’, which was just what I didn’t want.

“Luke got it right and there was enough room for him to keep pushing and get where we wanted. It was one of those races where I can’t remember one going so well since Alborada got the pacemaker and High-Rise didn’t (in the 1999 Champion Stakes). Everything went just as we planned it.

Pledgeofallegiance ridden by Luke Morris in action on their way to winning the 17:05 Ascot Stakes

05:47 PM BST

Wolferton result

Israr 11/4JF Haunted Dream 14/1 Torito 7/2 Savvy Victory 40/1

05:44 PM BST

Israr wins the Wolfterton!

Jim Crowley always looked like he knew he had plenty of horse underneath him. Isar cruised around, and then moved through the field after the turn for home. An impressive run. Botanical was a little keen and hit the wall off the bend. Perhaps didn’t like the drying ground.

05:40 PM BST

They’re off in the Wolferton!

Israr and Botanical go off joint-favourites.

05:36 PM BST

They are in the paddock for the Wolferton

Rober Varian’s Botanical was popular with punters this morning and will likely start favourite, but Israr for the Gosdens is attracting some support.

05:28 PM BST

Charlie Appleby on a disappointing run for Notable Speech in the St James’s Palace

“We probably won’t have an explanation at this moment to be honest with you and Will rode his race as he has done many a time, we have always sat off the pace and he’s a horse who has always picked up when asked,” said Appleby.

“Will said when he pulled him out and asked him to pick up, he didn’t, and more importantly he didn’t run through the line, that is probably the biggest thing I’ll take out of it at the moment as well as getting beat.

“All seemed fine afterwards and there were no abnormalities, he just didn’t fire, which is disappointing when you look at the result and how it played out.

“We’ll see if anything comes out in the wash, and the one thing is, we always questioned the mile and whether that would be the end of his gauge. Whether this horse with racing has got quicker and so maybe coming back in trip might be what we need to be looking at.”

Notable Speech ridden by William Buick (right) on their way to winning the QIPCO 2000 Guineas Stakes

05:21 PM BST

Marlborough’s view on the 5.40pm Wolferton Stakes

As the market implies, John and Thady Gosden hold a particularly strong hand here via the pair of Israr and TORITO, two high-class horses who can very much make their presence felt. Israr finished an excellent 2nd to Passenger in the Huxley Stakes last month, form which can serve him well here on ground he should enjoy. However, Torito looks to have been unlucky the last twice, firstly when enduring a wide trip in last year’s Hampton Court Stakes and most recently when winning his “group” by upwards of 4 lengths in the Suffolk Stakes on 2000 Guineas day. There is more to come and he can show that here with a bold display.

05:15 PM BST

Ascot Stakes result

Pledgeofallegiance 20/1 Divine Comedy 8/1 Kyle Of Lochalsh 12/1 Get Shirty 33/1 Temporize 18/1

Pledgeofallegiance ridden by Luke Morris on their way to winning the Ascot Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot

05:11 PM BST

Pledgeofallegiance wins the Ascot Stakes!

That was a proper test with the race run at a fair old lick, but Pledgeofallegiance was always up with the pace. Divine Comedy came with a strong run but could not quite get there. Kyle of Lochalsh ran on for third. A Royal Ascot win for Sir Mark Prescott.

05:09 PM BST

They are reaching the two-mile mark

Tritonic looking under pressure, being ridden. Here they go, turning for home. Loads in with chances. Zanndabad needs to find a change of gear from somewhere.

05:08 PM BST

As they reach the mile mark

The field is strung out across around 20 lengths. Still Boher Road in front of Pledge of Allegiance by a couple of lengths, with Tritonic in third. The favourite Zanndabad has plenty of cover in mid-division near the rail on the inside.

05:06 PM BST

They’re off in the Ascot Stakes

Boher Road has jumped out in front, followed by Pledge of Allegiance and Master Milliner.

05:02 PM BST

The runners are in the paddock for the Ascot Stakes

All manner with chances here but Zanndabad is at the front of the market as 4-1 favourite. Lots of support for Divine Comedy from judges this morning, trained by Harry Eustace. Tritonic was third in this last year.

04:47 PM BST

It’s the race for stayers next...this is Marlborough’s verdict on the 2m 4f Ascot Stakes

Trainer Jarlath Fahey has only ever sent one horse across for Royal Ascot and came away victorious with Jennies Jewel back in 2016. It is therefore noteworthy that he fields one in the same race eight years on and, having won 3 of his last 4 starts on the flat, BOHER ROAD may not be finished improving quite yet and he rates a leading player here in a race where chances can be made for many. Heading the remainder is Zanndabad, who ran an excellent race to finish 3rd in the Chester Cup and gets the services of Champion jockey William Buick.

04:43 PM BST

Richard Hannon on Rosallion - who confirms he run in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood

He got a bit upset before today. I could not believe he did not win the Guineas he was travelling so well. He’s the complete package, he’s as good as we’ve ever had at our place. Quite often you can call these horses something that they’re not, and often you are disappointed. That’s an occupational hazard. But this lad has never let me down.

Rosallion ridden by Sean Levey on their way to winning the St James's Palace Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot

04:33 PM BST

St James’s Palace win

Rosallion 5/2 Henry Longfellow 11/2 Metropolitan 20/1

04:31 PM BST

Rosallion wins the St James’s Palace Stakes!

Rosallion reverses the Newmarket form and lands the St James’ Palace Stakes. Notable Speech just did not show his usual turn of foot after the two-furlong pole. Henry Longfellow ran a big race, but Rosallion just out-battled him up the straight.

04:29 PM BST

At the halfway mark

Henry Longfellow stalking Unqestionable, Darlinghurst in third. Rosallion trying to plot a path between the horses, but the favourite Notable Speech looks a little flat.

04:28 PM BST

They’re off!

Early on, Unquestionable hits the front. Henry Longfellow wide. Rosallion pulling a touch. Metropilitan third.

04:25 PM BST

They are heading down to the stalls

William Buick on Notable Speech and Sean Levey on Rosallion both looking nice and relaxed. Aidan O’Brien, speaking before the race, says Henry Longfellow will try and go forward, though he does not expect him to lead from the front.

04:20 PM BST

The St James’s Palace runners are in the paddock

It looks like a head-to-head between Guineas winner Notable Speech and Rosallion, who won the Irish Guineas at the Curragh. Notable Speech will start favourite, in search of a famous double.

04:16 PM BST

The King speaking with Oisin Murphy at the trophy presentation

The King speaking with Oisin Murphy at the trophy presentation

04:04 PM BST

It’s the big one next...this is how Marlborough sees the St James’s Palace

A fabulous renewal of this race, and invariably a fascinating one with the winners of the English, Irish and French Guineas all taking each other on. Notable Speech has to be respected greatly as the winner of all 4 of his starts to date, but perhaps he was a touch flattered from his rear position facing an overly strong gallop in the 2000 Guineas, whereas ROSALLION did plenty of work further forward in the race, travelling powerfully into the race before fading late. This race can see them finish a good deal closer, with Rosallion fancied to reverse the Newmarket placings. Alayanaabi can confirm the strength of the Newmarket form and fill out the frame.

04:03 PM BST

Oisin Murphy on Asfoora’s win

Thrilled for connections, it’s very brave to come over from Australia with a very good horse, particularly with all the travel, and perform on the big day. I wasn’t focusing on Big Evs, I was focusing on regional who gave us a nice toe. How good was she at the line? It’s hard to win Group Ones and this is a massive race.

03:49 PM BST

King Charles III results

Asfoora 5/1 Regional 6/1 Big Evs 11/4F Believing 9/1

03:48 PM BST

Asfoora with a win for Australia!

The favourite Big Evs was prominently positioned throughout the race and looked like kicking home, but Asfoora in the light blue sleeves showed a searing turn of foot to win the King Charles III. A win for Aussie trainer Henry Dwyer with Oisin Murphy on board. Regional claimed second, also running a cracker.

03:45 PM BST

They are going in the stalls for the King Charles III

This race will be over in a flash. No alarms so far for the favourite Big Evs.

And they’re off!

03:36 PM BST

The horses are in the parade ring for the King Charles III

A pure test of speed over five furlongs. There are not many strong favourites on today’s card, but Big Evs for Michael Appleby and the ever-popular jockey Tom Marquand might just be one of them. Hollie Doyle rides Kylian. A bit of a Euro 2024 connection there if that’s how you make your selections.

03:29 PM BST

Marlborough’s view of the King Charles III (3.45pm)

The sprint division looks wide open at present and lacking on superstars, with this year’s renewal a reflection of that. Big Evs has not done a lot wrong to date and is greatly respected in this context, whilst Twilight Calls very much caught the eye on his only start this year at Newmarket. However, ASFOORA is fancied to take a big step forward from her run in the Temple Stakes, where she ran a huge race in defeat, only tiring late on and shaping like she could come forward significantly for that race. Moreover, a switch to fast ground and Oisin Murphy taking over riding duties can only help her chances further; she can go close.

03:21 PM BST

Billy Loughnane on riding his first Royal Ascot winner

Well what a feeling. Brian was very confident coming into the race. My plan was always to go right but the favourite was to my left, and the quickest way is a straight line. He was very tough, had to do it the hard way - wow! I wasn’t 100 per cent sure, as I was driving away I looked up at the big screen and thought I might just have won it. This is the best feeling in the world. You grow up watching races like this and it has always been my dream to win one.

Billy Loughnane after riding Rashabar to victory in the Coventry Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot

03:10 PM BST

Confirmed result: Rashabar wins the Coventry at 80/1

What a result for trainer Brian Meehan and 18-year-old jockey Billy Loughnane.

The first four home:

Rashabar 80/1 Electrolyte 40/1 Columnist 50/1 Cool Hoof Luke 40/1

03:08 PM BST

Rashabar looks to have won the Coventry!

It was a photo finish and Rashabar on the far side looks to have just held on in front of Electrolyte on the near-side. A real turn up at 80/1 if indeed he has held on.

03:05 PM BST

They’re off!

Turner’s Cross slow away, Cool Hoof Luke, Symbol of Honour and Arran quick away.

03:05 PM BST

They’re just going into the stalls

Some late money for The Actor as well as Al Qudra in the Godolphin colours. Godolphin also have a strong contender in Symbol of Honour. Also money for Arran who is into 16/1 having been 25/1 this morning.

02:59 PM BST

The two-year-olds are in paddock before the Coventry

You could make a case for about a dozen of them here. Any Burnley fans watching will be minded to throw a few quid at Up The Clarets at a big price. Aidan O’Brien’s Camille Pissarro is currently 4/1 favourite followed by CowardoftheCounty.

02:51 PM BST

Good news for on-course bookmakers, less so for those in need of Wifi

Ascot is expected to defy dips in crowd numbers at the likes of Cheltenham Festival this year, with more than 250,000 racegoers expected across the week - which is in line with last year’s numbers.

An early grumble for those arriving, however, was an internet blackout for the majority of those on site. Racecourse Wifi services have been down since shortly after midday while mobile phone customers with 02 are also unable to use data.

Those arriving are encouraged to use the on site gambling vendors rather than online betting firms, but a host of spectators were cursing the lack of internet signal as they attempted to study form.

Crowds at Ascot on day one of the Royal Meeting

02:45 PM BST

De Sousa on Charyn

Roger [Varian] had a lot of belief in this horse and so did I. What I did was very little, just sat and wait for the right moment. He won quite nicely. Halfway I thought they might be going too slowly but he is such a gentleman.

Charyn ridden by Silvestre de Sousa after winning the Queen Anne Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot

02:43 PM BST

Marlborough’s view of a wide open Coventry (3.05pm)

Open renewal and one likely brimming with quality. Charlie Appleby holds a strong hand in Al Qudra and Symbol Of Honour, both impressive in winning last time at Lingfield on all-weather and turf respectively. However, they were both doing their winning after running behind THE ACTOR in a 5f novice at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting, a race that has worked out remarkably well and is likely to have a bearing on the Royal meeting one way or the other. The Actor tackles 6 furlongs for the first time and is fancied to take the step up in trip in his stride

02:37 PM BST

Queen Anne result

Charyn 10/30F Docklands 10/1 Maljoom 15/2

Charyn wins the Queen Anne Stakes - PA/John Walton

02:34 PM BST

Charyn wins the Queen Anne!

Big Rock was soon under pressure having been too keen, too early. The same was true for Facteur Cheval, who followed Big Rock to the fair side.

It soon became apparent that the winner would come from the the near side, and the grey Charyn was a convincing winner.

Followed home by Docklands in second, and Maljoom ran on for third.

02:31 PM BST

A split in the field

Big Rock and Facteur Cheval have broke away to the far side. Audience leads the main group near the stands.

02:31 PM BST

They’re off in the Queen Anne

Maljoom was slow away and is the early back-marker. Big Rock was fast away.

02:27 PM BST

They are heading down the stalls for the Queen Anne

A straight mile on what is thought to be good to firm ground. Some money around for Charyn who is battling for favouritism with Facteur Cheval. Big Rock is the best horse on official ratings, but finished behind Audience (also running in this) and Charyn at Newbury. Maljoom was well-liked in the market this morning, and would give jockey Tom Marquand his sixth winner at the Royal meeting.

02:22 PM BST

Jamie Spencer looking relaxed...

02:19 PM BST

After the National Anthem is played...

The King and Queen are welcomed into Ascot’s parade ring to huge cheers as the crowd jockey for position.

The King has five entries this week, including Desert Hero in Saturday’s Hardwicke Stakes.

We have around 12 minutes into the opening race of the day.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Her Majesty's Representative at Ascot Francis Brooke arrive on day one

02:02 PM BST

The King and Queen have arrived

The King and Queen have kicked off this year’s Royal Ascot, arriving in the traditional carriage procession to loud cheers from the crowd.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, who are both fans of racing, swept onto the Berkshire course for the first day of the sporting event.

The couple, who were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, waved to the crowds who filled the grandstand, among them 500 schoolchildren from 23 schools, for the first of five days of racing.

Behind them, riding in the second carriage was the Princess Royal, her son Peter Phillips and Lady Gabriella Kingston, whose husband, Thomas Kingston, died suddenly at his parents’ home earlier this year. They were joined by the King’s racing manager John Warren.

The Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot, her nephew Sir Ben Elliot, and the Earl and Countess of Halifax were in the third carriage, while racehorse trainer Ralph Beckett and former Ascot chairman Sir Johnny Weatherby, with their wives, followed in the fourth.

01:55 PM BST

Marlborough’s view of the first race the Queen Anne

Wide open race and admittedly a below-par renewal, with the late switching to the Prince Of Wales for Inspiral and question marks around Big Rock following a below-par effort in the Lockinge on his first start for Maurizio Guarnieri. However, there are few question marks around the consistent and top-class FACTEUR CHEVAL, who was a narrow winner on the world stage of the Dubai Turf back in March and finds himself in markedly calmer waters here. Fast ground should not be an issue for him here and he is fancied to take all the beating.

01:42 PM BST

Royal Scotsman is a non-runner in the first

No prospect of backing up the impressive victory in the Diomed at Epsom on Derby day.

01:35 PM BST

Frankie back at his happiest hunting ground

01:34 PM BST

A confectionary-inspired hat on parade

A race goer attends Day One of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse

01:02 PM BST

The first race of the day...the Queen Anne

Crack French miler Big Rock returns to the scene of his finest hour seeking to give his new handler Maurizio Guarnieri a red-letter day in the Queen Anne Stakes.

That brilliant Queen Elizabeth II Stakes success, where the Rock Of Gibraltar colt romped to a six-length success, came under the tutelage of Christopher Head, but owners Yeguada Centurion SL decided on a switch to the Chantilly-based Italian ahead of the new season.

Guarnieri has already made one huge call since Big Rock’s underwhelming return in Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes, replacing the four-year-old’s regular jockey Aurelien Lemaitre with Christophe Soumillon, and he is hopeful the new partnership can combine successfully in the traditional curtain-raiser to the Royal meeting.

“The colt did a good trial nine days ago with two leaders and the new jockey Soumillon sat on the horse,” said Guarnieri.

“We were happy with the horse and Soumillon was happy, so we arrive at Ascot with plenty of hope.

“I know the race will be really hard to win and Facteur Cheval at this moment is the best miler in the world.

“Charyn ran a super race last time at Newbury and so did the horse that won, Audience. So this race is very very hard, but I hope Big Rock has improved from his last race.”

Big Rock, who returns to the scene of his finest hour seeking to give his new handler Maurizio Guarnieri a red-letter day in the Queen Anne Stake

12:55 PM BST

Theo Walcott and wife Melanie in attendance

A bit of a home game for Theo who grew up in Berkshire. He once scored 100 goals in a season playing junior football for Newbury.

Melanie Walcott and Theo Walcott on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

12:42 PM BST

Charlie Brooks’ day one tips

2.30 Big Rock

3.05 Catalyse

3.45 Big Evs

4.25 Rosallion NAP

5.05 Pledgeofallegiance

5.40 Israr

6.15 Naquub

12:41 PM BST

William Buick on riding Guineas winner Notable Speech

I don’t like to compare horses, but I’ve never ridden one before who can do what Notable Speech can do. He’s an extraordinary horse, and the way he won the Guineas was impressive. He’d had an unconventional preparation, but he’d shown a very good turn of foot in his last win at Kempton and he’d worked on the grass at Newmarket since then. He’s a very uncomplicated and laid-back character who does what he needs to. So far he’s shown no chinks.

Notable Speech, who can follow up his 2000 Guineas win in the St James's Palace Stakes

12:36 PM BST

Punters arriving at the racecourse...finally a decent day of weather

Ascot Racecourse

Punters arrive at Royal Ascot

Punters arrive at Royal Ascot

12:30 PM BST

Marlborough’s horse-by-horse guide to the St James’s Palace Stakes

Almaqam: Wide-margin winner of the Heron Stakes, where he looked to enjoy the soft ground. Fast ground here and plenty to find in this context.

Alyanaabi: May not have had the best of the track when well-backed to finish 5th in the 2000 Guineas. Most interesting away from Newmarket for the first time in 3 outings; player.

Darlinghurst: Winner of his last 4 starts, dropping back to a mile from 9 furlongs. Landed in a deep renewal of this race and will do well to feature.

Henry Longfellow: Been very well supported in the last week in anticipation of rain, which has not really materialised. Good horse but conditions likely to suit others better.

Metropolitan: Had the gun run from stall 1 when winning the French 2000 Guineas at long odds. Unexposed but work to do in this company.

Notable Speech: Unbeaten colt who quickened up smartly to win the 2000 Guineas. He may well have had the best of the track position that day; leading chance nevertheless.

Rosallion: Top-class colt who followed up his runner-up effort in the Guineas at Newmarket with a classy win in the Irish equivalent. Fast ground to suit well; the one to beat.

Unquestionable: Group 1 winning 2 year old who reappeared with a 4 th in the Irish 2000 Guineas. Sure to improve from that effort; could run a place here.

12:27 PM BST

12:22 PM BST

Notable Speech and Rosallion to do battle again

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the first day of Royal Ascot, with the St James’s Palace Stakes at 4.25pm the highlight of an open-looking card.

The mile race sees Notable Speech and Rosallion, first and second home in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, do battle again. Richard Hannon trained Rosallion was beaten by a length-and-a-half that day. A decade ago, Hannon watched Kingman gain revenge on his very own Newmarket hero Night Of Thunder at the Royal meeting. Now Hannon is the one hoping for a reversal.

“We’ve been delighted with him since his win in the Irish Guineas and physically he looks like he has come on again,” said Hannon of Rosallion.

“I really couldn’t be happier with him, and like everyone I’m really looking forward to the race - it looks a fantastic race.

“I would rather be drawn one than the outside and I think that will be fine, there are no excuses from there.

“This is probably the biggest test of his life and he will have to be at his very best to win it. Whatever wins this will be an extremely good horse and I think there are probably four of five extremely good horses in there.”

Connections of Notable Speech are respectful of the challenge Rosallion presents, in a race that could firmly establish the one-mile pecking order, with Mario Baratti’s French 2000 Guineas scorer Metropolitan also in the mix.

Charlie Appleby has never won the Coventry Stakes (3.05pm), but will hope that changes with his impressive Lingfield scorer Al Qudra, who joins stable-mate Symbol Of Honour in the six-furlong event.

Big-spending Wathnan Racing have three colts in the mix and having driven up and down the country, retained jockey James Doyle has elected to partner Richard Fahey’s Hamilton scorer Catalyse over stablemate Columnist and Archie Watson’s Electrolyte.

Camille Pissarro is the sole Ballydoyle entrant as Aidan O’Brien’s Marble Hill Stakes runner-up bids to follow up last year’s win for connections by River Tiber.

