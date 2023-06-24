Royal Ascot 2023: Today's race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips

The King has been in attendance every day at Royal Ascot so far - AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS

The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting is well under way, with thousands descending on Berkshire for Royal Ascot. The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best flat horses for five days of racing action.

The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour, while King Charles is expected to appear at every day of the meet.

The King had his first winner of the week with Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes, on a memorable afternoon of racing that also saw Frankie Dettori win his ninth Gold Cup aboard his final ride in the race.

When does Royal Ascot finish?

Royal Ascot started on Tuesday and runs through to Saturday, June 24.

How do I watch it in the UK?

The meeting is broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing also provides coverage but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.

How do I watch in the US?

NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.

Your day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot

Saturday June 24

Race to watch: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. From a training perspective Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of our greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

Tip of the day: Chipstead in the Wokingham Handicap. An improving sprinter whose brother, Oxted, who the July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes. He was an impressive winner at York last time.

Full race schedule for Saturday

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

The step up from five furlongs to seven furlongs can bring about a mountain of improvement from PEARLS AND RUBIES who, on pedigree, had little right to be winning in the manner she did over the minimum distance at Navan earlier this month. His trainer Aidan O’Brien knows what it takes to win the Chesham, having taken this prize six times (and four times in the last seven years), and in Pearls And Rubies he looks to have another leading candidate for the race. She can take a massive step forward from her debut run and prove very tough to beat.

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Seven furlongs on fast ground has so far proven very well suited to OLIVIA MARALDA and, in very similar conditions today, she looks a major player. Following a below-par effort on unsuitably soft ground over a mile in the 1000 Guineas, Olivia Maralda bounced right back to her best to capture the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom in great style. That form has already taken a boost and it is encouraging to see the second and third reoppose today, neither of which are fancied to reverse the form. Provided a draw on the wing is not too much of an inconvenience, Olivia Maralda can go very close.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 3:40pm

The Australian sprinters are considered some of the best in the world but, surely right up there with them are the sprinters of Hong Kong, who have more than held their own on the international stage in years gone by. WELLINGTON rates a most interesting contender coming into this: his last 7 starts on the trot have seen him have to do battle with Lucky Sweynesse, arguably the best sprinter on the planet, and he doesn’t look to face anything like an opponent of that calibre in today’s field. Ryan Moore knows the horse well, having ridden him to Group 1 success in Hong Kong last December, and the pair look to have an outstanding chance of further Group 1 glory here.

Hardwicke Stakes - 4:20pm

Intriguing contest, but the drying conditions surely look to be against Hukum and poised to capitalise on this potential chink in his armour is FREE WIND, who had Wednesday’s Duke Of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium in behind her when winning the Middleton Stakes last month over an inadequate ten furlongs. She can relish the return to 1m4f and is strongly fancied to bring up a five-timer this afternoon. Injury has so far intervened in Free Wind’s career but she still looks a filly destined for the top and can prove very hard to beat today in conditions she should enjoy.

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Tough and very open renewal of the Wokingham. As with so many of these big-field handicaps down the straight, much will depend on position, pace and luck. Many of these look fully exposed, but one who may have more to offer is PROBE, who has been something of a revelation since being shrewdly acquired by owner John Marriott at auction last year for 62,000gns and switched to sprint distances, winning two of his four starts and shaping like he would appreciate this test when a touch outpaced last time out at Epsom. Ryan Moore is a most eyecatching booking and the pair look leading players here.

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

The London Gold Cup formline had a big day out at Ascot on Thursday, with a first and third in the King George V Handicap and a 2-3 in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes, and there is every chance that London Gold Cup fourth HAVE SECRET can further enhance the strength of that formline with a massive effort here. That Newbury run was his seasonal reappearance, where Have Secret ran a mighty race, up in the firing line for the majority of the closing stages, only to be collared very late on. He is fully entitled to come forward from that and, granted some luck from his inside draw, he can go close.

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

RUN FOR OSCAR was most unfortunate to miss a run in Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes by one pound, but last year’s Cesarewitch winner is strongly fancied to make amends here over a trip he should relish. He was seen last month in a Listed race at the Curragh over 1m4f, a race that looked sure to bring him nicely forward into this. Charles Byrnes runners on the flat are rare, but are to be respected at all times, such is his prowess and shrewdness as a trainer. In Run For Oscar, he looks to have a massive chance in the week’s longest race; he rates a major player.

Which of the King’s horses are running?

The meeting has always been synonymous with the royal family and by proxy the horses owned, previously by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles III.

The King and Queen Camilla have eight horses entered over the five-day meeting, all of which will carry the famous purple and red silks.

Tuesday

Saga – Wolferton Stakes (5.45) Finished fifth

Wednesday

Reach For The Moon – Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) Finished unplaced

Circle Of Fire – Queen’s Vase (5.35) Finished fourth

Thursday

Desert Hero – King George V Stakes (3.05) Won

Friday

Candle Of Hope – Sandringham Stakes (5.00) Finished fifth

Saturday

King’s Lynn – Wokingham Stakes (5.00) An experienced handicapper who now sits 1lb below his last winning mark. However, he is winless at Ascot with much of his best form coming with cut in the ground. Would be a surprising winner.

Royal Ascot race results

Tuesday June 20

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm

Winnner – Triple Time 33/1

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – River Tiber 11/8F

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Bradsell 14/1

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Paddington 11/5

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Winner – Ahorsewithnoname 7/1

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Royal Champion 16/1

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Vauban Evens

Wednesday June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Winner – Crimson Advocate 9/1

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – Villanova Queen 25/1

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Rogue Millennium 10/1

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Mostahdaf 10/1

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Winner – Jimi Hendrix 22/1

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Gregory EvensF

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Big Evs 20/1

Thursday June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

Winner – Valiant Force 150/1

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – Desert Hero 18/1

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Warm Heart 13/2

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Winner – Courage Mon Ami 15/1

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Winner – Docklands 6/1f

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Waipiro 7/1

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Witch Hunter 50/1

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Winner – Porta Fortuna 5/1

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Winner – Shaquille 9/1

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Okita Soushi 9/1

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Tahiyra 8/13f

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

Winner – Coppice 6/1

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – King of Steel 11/10f

Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Rhythm N Hooves 12/1

Fast turnaround holds no fear for Highfield Princess

By Marcus Armytage

Those who lost out on Highfield Princess in the King’s Stand on Tuesday can recoup their losses by going in again on the Yorkshire-trained mare in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Saturday. Although she went into Tuesday’s race unbeaten over five furlongs and seemingly getting faster with age, John Quinn has made no secret of the fact that she gets better with racing, so the quick turnaround will hold no fears. The favourite is likely to be the Australian challenger Artorius, who was third, perhaps a little unluckily, in this race last year.

The Aussie sprinters come with a fearsome reputation but they did not show up on Tuesday. Artorius’s problem is that he is a hold-up horse and James McDonald will hope for a less interrupted passage from the back than the one suffered by Jamie Spencer last year.

