Royal Ascot 2023: Today's race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips

The King has been in attendance every day at Royal Ascot so far

The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting is well under way, with thousands descending on Berkshire for Royal Ascot. The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best flat horses for five days of racing action.

The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour, while King Charles is expected to appear at every day of the meet.

The King had his first winner of the week with Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes, on a memorable afternoon of racing that also saw Frankie Dettori win his ninth Gold Cup aboard his final ride in the race.

When does Royal Ascot finish?

Royal Ascot started on Tuesday and runs through to Saturday, June 24.

How do I watch it in the UK?

The meeting is broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing also provides coverage but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.

How do I watch in the US?

NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.

Your day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot

Friday June 23

Race to watch: The King Edward VII Stakes, the Derby consolation. It probably offers the King and Queen their best chance of getting off the mark at the Royal meeting this week in Circle of Fire. He wasn’t suited by the all-weather last time and should be better back on turf.

Tip of the day: Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup (4.20). Little Big Bear will be a short priced favourite but he came up the golden highway when impressive at Haydock and it might be worth opposing such a shortie.

Full race schedule for Friday

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

This is a superb renewal of the Albany, with plenty of fillies in the line-up looking surefire Group performers of the future. Making marginally the most appeal is SOPRANO , who looked to have a bright future when dispatching a useful field to win a 5f novice at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting. She should relish this step up to 6 furlongs and, with forecast pace around, she can make a bold bid from stall 16. Carla’s Way, Jabaara & Matrika are just some of these that look Pattern class and can also make their presence felt in this field brimming with quality.

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

It is very hard to get away from LITTLE BIG BEAR , who looks close to banker material for his all-conquering connections. His Sandy Lane win took a big boost with Bradsell winning Tuesday’s King Stand Stakes and, barring a messy run in the Guineas over a trip too far, his record is virtually fautless. He looks fairly bombproof here, with the track and ground both sure to suit. Sakheer is fancied to appreciate the return to sprint distances, but he will have to go some if he is to eclipse the Coolmore speedster.

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

After 664 days off the track, it will be a mighty effort if NAGANO is able to win this year’s Duke Of Edinburgh but he looks a leading fancy to do so, such was the relentless progress he was making when last seen in 2021. He would have gone very close in the 2021 running of the King George V Handicap but for being badly squeezed inside the final furlong and it would be little surprise to learn that this has been a target for some time. Roger Varian is no stranger to Royal Ascot success off long layoffs and, in Nagano, he looks to have a fantastic chance of repeating the trick.

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

(Scroll down or click here for our horse-by-horse guide) A good deal could hinge on the state of the ground here as, if it were to dry up to good to firm, we could see a reversal of the Classic form, with MEDITATE fancied to resume winning ways for her connections who are so far enjoying a fantastic week. She has looked top-class on fast ground, whereas her Curragh conquerer Tahiyra is unproven on it as of yet, as strikes as a filly much more at home in rain-softened conditions. Sounds Of Heaven is making giant strides and is fancied to step up again here and run a big race.

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

A wide open race, and one where it could be argued that a few of these at the head of the market have exposed themselves in Stakes races. One who hasn’t and looks to be firmly on the improve is MARKSMAN QUEEN , a beautifully-bred daughter of Dubawi who is the winner of 2 of her 3 starts to date, all of which have come on the all-weather. She rates an improver switched to turf and, off a mark of OR86, she could have lots of improvement to come. Moreover, she shapes as a filly who should relish a test such as this and, with Hollie Doyle booked, she is fancied to go close.

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

The Derby form gets a big runout here and, while King Of Steel may have fared best at Epsom, there is every chance that ARREST can reverse the form back on a track he should enjoy. Epsom did not suit Arrest much, having looked ill at ease down the camber. He is a high-class stayer on his day and it is perhaps noteworthy that John & Thady Gosden have elected to come here so soon after the Derby. There is also the suspicion that King Of Steel could potentially bounce from his Derby effort, being the massive run that it was.

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

There is every chance that this race has been the plan for some time for CONQUISTADOR, who has not been sighted for 90 days and has snuck in at the bottom of the weights. He showed a good turn of foot to deny the re-opposing Kerdos last time at Lingfield, a horse he now meets on 1lb better terms. A middle draw in stall 17 may pose a question, but his scope for further improvement is undeniable and, in an open race, he rates a leading contender.

Saturday June 24

Race to watch: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. From a training perspective Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of our greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

Tip of the day: Chipstead in the Wokingham Handicap. An improving sprinter whose brother, Oxted, who the July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes. He was an impressive winner at York last time.

Full race schedule for Saturday

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

The step up from five furlongs to seven furlongs can bring about a mountain of improvement from PEARLS AND RUBIES who, on pedigree, had little right to be winning in the manner she did over the minimum distance at Navan earlier this month. His trainer Aidan O’Brien knows what it takes to win the Chesham, having taken this prize six times (and four times in the last seven years), and in Pearls And Rubies he looks to have another leading candidate for the race. She can take a massive step forward from her debut run and prove very tough to beat.

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Seven furlongs on fast ground has so far proven very well suited to OLIVIA MARALDA and, in very similar conditions today, she looks a major player. Following a below-par effort on unsuitably soft ground over a mile in the 1000 Guineas, Olivia Maralda bounced right back to her best to capture the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom in great style. That form has already taken a boost and it is encouraging to see the second and third reoppose today, neither of which are fancied to reverse the form. Provided a draw on the wing is not too much of an inconvenience, Olivia Maralda can go very close.

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Intriguing contest, but the drying conditions surely look to be against Hukum and poised to capitalise on this potential chink in his armour is FREE WIND, who had Wednesday’s Duke Of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium in behind her when winning the Middleton Stakes last month over an inadequate ten furlongs. She can relish the return to 1m4f and is strongly fancied to bring up a five-timer this afternoon. Injury has so far intervened in Free Wind’s career but she still looks a filly destined for the top and can prove very hard to beat today in conditions she should enjoy.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

The Australian sprinters are considered some of the best in the world but, surely right up there with them are the sprinters of Hong Kong, who have more than held their own on the international stage in years gone by. WELLINGTON rates a most interesting contender coming into this: his last 7 starts on the trot have seen him have to do battle with Lucky Sweynesse, arguably the best sprinter on the planet, and he doesn’t look to face anything like an opponent of that calibre in today’s field. Ryan Moore knows the horse well, having ridden him to Group 1 success in Hong Kong last December, and the pair look to have an outstanding chance of further Group 1 glory here.

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Tough and very open renewal of the Wokingham. As with so many of these big-field handicaps down the straight, much will depend on position, pace and luck. Many of these look fully exposed, but one who may have more to offer is PROBE, who has been something of a revelation since being shrewdly acquired by owner John Marriott at auction last year for 62,000gns and switched to sprint distances, winning two of his four starts and shaping like he would appreciate this test when a touch outpaced last time out at Epsom. Ryan Moore is a most eyecatching booking and the pair look leading players here.

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

The London Gold Cup formline had a big day out at Ascot on Thursday, with a first and third in the King George V Handicap and a 2-3 in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes, and there is every chance that London Gold Cup fourth HAVE SECRET can further enhance the strength of that formline with a massive effort here. That Newbury run was his seasonal reappearance, where Have Secret ran a mighty race, up in the firing line for the majority of the closing stages, only to be collared very late on. He is fully entitled to come forward from that and, granted some luck from his inside draw, he can go close.

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

RUN FOR OSCAR was most unfortunate to miss a run in Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes by one pound, but last year’s Cesarewitch winner is strongly fancied to make amends here over a trip he should relish. He was seen last month in a Listed race at the Curragh over 1m4f, a race that looked sure to bring him nicely forward into this. Charles Byrnes runners on the flat are rare, but are to be respected at all times, such is his prowess and shrewdness as a trainer. In Run For Oscar, he looks to have a massive chance in the week’s longest race; he rates a major player.

Horse-by-horse guide to the Coronation Stakes (4.20pm)

Comhra: Huge run in the Irish 1000 Guineas to finish 3rd, especially considering she didn’t exactly have a clear run. Can run well again; each-way player.

Mammas Girl: Taking winner of the Nell Gwyn but a touch below-par in the 1000 Guineas. That race is working out well however, and not impossible she bounces back.

Meditate: 2nd to Tahiyra in the Irish 1000 Guineas and is fancied to reverse that form if the ground dries up enough. Course winner, top-class filly; major player.

Queen For You: Good 2nd in Listed at York latest. Has bundles of potential but this race might come too soon in her development; chance.

Remarquee: Poor run in the Guineas, having won the Fred Darling. Question mark still hangs over whether she truly stays a mile; perhaps best watched.

Sounds Of Heaven: Surprised a few when fending off Queen For You to win the Michael Seely at York. Tough, beautifully-bred filly who can step up once again; good chance.

Tahiyra: Top-class filly, dual Group 1 and Classic winner. Has the beating of most of these on her two Guineas efforts but perhaps something to prove on fast ground

Which of the King’s horses are running?

The meeting has always been synonymous with the royal family and by proxy the horses owned, previously by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles III.

The King and Queen Camilla have eight horses entered over the five-day meeting, all of which will carry the famous purple and red silks.

Tuesday

Saga – Wolferton Stakes (5.45) Finished fifth

Wednesday

Reach For The Moon – Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) Finished unplaced

Circle Of Fire – Queen’s Vase (5.35) Finished fourth

Thursday

Desert Hero – King George V Stakes (3.05) Won

Friday

Educator – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40) Winless in three starts this season but showed enough in his last start at Kempton to validate him taking his chance here. Will likely enjoy the stronger pace he will get in this one.

Candle Of Hope – Sandringham Stakes (5.00) Looks up against it in a field this competitive. Has been tried in lofty company without huge success but a mark of 91 would mean she’d need to find nearly a career best against some less-exposed rivals.

Saturday

King’s Lynn – Wokingham Stakes (5.00) An experienced handicapper who now sits 1lb below his last winning mark. However, he is winless at Ascot with much of his best form coming with cut in the ground. Would be a surprising winner.

Royal Ascot race results

Tuesday June 20

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm

Winnner – Triple Time 33/1

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – River Tiber 11/8F

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Bradsell 14/1

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Paddington 11/5

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Winner – Ahorsewithnoname 7/1

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Royal Champion 16/1

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Vauban Evens

Wednesday June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Winner – Crimson Advocate 9/1

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – Villanova Queen 25/1

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Rogue Millennium 10/1

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Mostahdaf 10/1

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Winner – Jimi Hendrix 22/1

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Gregory EvensF

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Big Evs 20/1

Thursday June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

Winner – Valiant Force 150/1

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – Desert Hero 18/1

Ribblesdale - 3:40pm

Winner – Warm Heart 13/2

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Winner – Courage Mon Ami 15/1

Britannia - 5pm

Winner – Docklands 6/1f

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Waipiro 7/1

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Witch Hunter 50/1

Little Big Bear can give the punters some much-needed cheer

By Marcus Armytage

It has not been the greatest Royal Ascot for short-priced favourites and, though Little Big Bear comes into today’s Commonwealth Cup with a lot going for him not least of all a comfortable win in the Sandy Lane Stakes last time and his trainer Aidan O’Brien, he looks a very skinny price in such a competitive race.

The value, therefore, msy lie in the Yorkshire trained Shaquille, winner of his last four starts and particularly impressive at Newbury last time, and Richard Hannon’s Shouldavebeenaring who chased Little Big Bear home at Haydock.

O’Brien had already won with one bear this week, Paddington, and there will be a lot of Irish confidence behind the son of No Nay Never. Getting him off the canvas and back to winning ways after he finished last in the Guineas to win the Sandy Lane was one example of O’Brien’s healing power. Auguste Rodin, who finished only just in front of Little Big Bear that day, was another example of a Lazareen recovery when he won the Derby.

But it may be that Little Big Bear came up a golden highway at Haydock. Dramatised did the same in the Temple Stakes the same day and she beat just two home in the King’s Stand. There may, of course, be other reasons for that disappointing effort but Richard Hannon’s Shouldavebeenaring switched off it to come round horses and the reason to believe that at 22-1 he is much closer to the red hot favourite than his odds suggest. Both horses had Bradsell beaten at five furlongs that day and he looked a good winner of the King’s Stand on Tuesday.

Shaquille, trained by Julie Camacho, is striding up the ranks of three-year-old sprinters two steps at a time. He usually goes to the start early and wears a hood so one hopes the occasion does not get to him but he is also a big player.

The Coronation Stakes has lost something with the Guineas winner Mawj dropping out earlier this week and, whether short-priced favourites have been having a bad week or not, this looks a race for Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra to lose.

The King and Queen’s only runner today is Candle of Hope, not the most obvious candidate to add to the tally, while Dettori could easily end up back in the winners enclosure again. He rides Porta Fina in the Albany, though you would fancy the filly she beat last time, Navassa Island, to reverse the form this time. Lezoo might, like several winners earlier this week, enjoy the drop back in trip in the Commonwealth, and Coppice in the Sandringham.

I have a feeling it might just be too quick for his last Derby ride, Arrest, in the King Edward VII Stakes but he does not have Tattenham Corner to negotiate in race, there has not been much stopping John Gosden’s horses this week and he is by Frankel, a sire who has been almost impossible to keep out of the winner’s enclosure so this week.

On paper, though, the race which is a traditional Derby consolation looks a penalty kick for football agent Kia Jorabchian’s Derby runner-up King of Steel. Now that Joorabchian has got a first Ascot winner with yesterday’s 150-1 shot Valiant Force, he will be hoping the floodgates open. He has certainly been knocking hard enough on them.

But, a word of caution, the history of the Derby is littered with long-priced runner-ups who never backed it up.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.