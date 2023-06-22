Royal Ascot 2023: Today's race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips

This will be the first Royal Ascot since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting is underway as thousands descend on Berkshire for Royal Ascot. The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best flat horses for five days of racing action.

The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour, while King Charles is expected to appear at every day of the meet and has plenty of runners this week.

When is it?

Royal Ascot started on Tuesday and runs through to Saturday, June 24.

How do I watch it in the UK?

The meeting is broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing also provides coverage but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.

How do I watch in the US?

NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.

Your day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot

Thursday June 22

Race to watch: Blink and you’ll miss the Norfolk Stakes. We have seen these US speedball two-year-olds before and it is a while since one has won but Wesley Ward’s American Rascal looks the business. He won over four and a half furlongs at Keeneland on his only start by 10 and half lengths. He’s out of Lady Aurelia, who won a Queen Mary and King’s Stand for Ward. He’ll need to go a bit to turn away our own speed merchant, Elite Status.

Tip of the day: Two years ago Subjectivist was as good a Gold Cup winner as there had been for a long time. An injury looked like putting paid to his career but he’s been brought back. He’s been a bit rusty but two runs should have put him right and in an open Gold Cup (4.20pm) he looks a steal at 8-1.

Full race schedule for Thursday

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

A fascinating and high-class renewal of this race, bringing together some of the very best juvenile formlines from the UK, Ireland, France and America. Many will have ELITE STATUS as their idea of the banker of the week and it is easy to see why, having taken apart what looked like one of the strongest National Stakes fields seen in recent years. In storming to a 5 length victory that day, Elite Status elevated himself to the top of the 2yo pecking order and, if he is able to repeat that Sandown effort, it will likely take something very special to eclipse him.

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

A wide draw is no bad thing in big field races at Ascot over 1m4f and, berthed in stall 16, the ultra-consistent and progressive BERTINELLI looks a major threat to all on his first try at this distance. He ran a mighty race to win the furiously-competitive London Gold Cup at Newbury last month, looking all over a Group performer of the future in the process. Normal progress, as can be expected from his trainer Aidan O’Brien, should see him very hard to beat here. Perfuse is another with a most unexposed profile and is fancied to chase the selection home.

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

19 runners go to post in this year’s Ribblesdale, meaning luck in running could play its part. However, this race is surely all about AL ASIFAH, who has twice now looked a filly right out of the top drawer, most recently when cruising to a facile 6 ½ length success in the Listed Agnes Keyser Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month. The step up to 1m4f should prove well within her compass and, after just 2 starts, the sky is the limit for this filly who falls firmly into the ‘could be anything’ category; she should take all the beating.

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Read Telegraph Sport’s full horse-by-horse guide below

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Few trainers have a tidier record than Hughie Morrison at the Royal meeting, having saddled more than his fair share of winners over the years, especially in the handicaps. He brings forward a most interesting contender for this race in ROYAL CAPE, who was perhaps unfortunate to bump into a Group horse in Covey last time out in the Silver Bowl Handicap and does not look to face an opponent of that calibre here. After just 4 starts, he surely has plenty more to come and, under Tom Marquand, he is fancied to go close.

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

EXOPLANET more than caught the eye when an unlucky 3rd in last month’s London Gold Cup at Newbury and he is fancied to take the step back up to Group company in his stride here. He has long been held in high regard by his trainer Roger Varian and remains a most unexposed colt on fast ground. Moreover, he has an excellent temperament that can stand him in good stead through the prelims here; he ticks lots of boxes in this company and could prove hard to beat.

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

RHOSCOLYN has snuck in at the very bottom of the weights here and rates a most interesting player off a 10lbs lower mark than when he finished an excellent 3rd in this race last year. Moreover, he teams up with Danny Tudhope for the first time since the pair ran a huge race in the Buckingham Palace last year and, granted some luck in running, he could massively outrun his odds. Lir Speciale looks a major improver and is fancied to also go close in this.

Friday June 23

Race to watch: The King Edward VII Stakes, the Derby consolation. It probably offers the King and Queen their best chance of getting off the mark at the Royal meeting this week in Circle of Fire. He wasn’t suited by the all-weather last time and should be better back on turf.

Tip of the day: Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup (4.20). Little Big Bear will be a short priced favourite but he came up the golden highway when impressive at Haydock and it might be worth opposing such a shortie.

Full race schedule for Friday

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

This is a superb renewal of the Albany, with plenty of fillies in the line-up looking surefire Group performers of the future. Making marginally the most appeal is SOPRANO , who looked to have a bright future when dispatching a useful field to win a 5f novice at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting. She should relish this step up to 6 furlongs and, with forecast pace around, she can make a bold bid from stall 16. Carla’s Way, Jabaara & Matrika are just some of these that look Pattern class and can also make their presence felt in this field brimming with quality.

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

It is very hard to get away from LITTLE BIG BEAR , who looks close to banker material for his all-conquering connections. His Sandy Lane win took a big boost with Bradsell winning Tuesday’s King Stand Stakes and, barring a messy run in the Guineas over a trip too far, his record is virtually fautless. He looks fairly bombproof here, with the track and ground both sure to suit. Sakheer is fancied to appreciate the return to sprint distances, but he will have to go some if he is to eclipse the Coolmore speedster.

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

After 664 days off the track, it will be a mighty effort if NAGANO is able to win this year’s Duke Of Edinburgh but he looks a leading fancy to do so, such was the relentless progress he was making when last seen in 2021. He would have gone very close in the 2021 running of the King George V Handicap but for being badly squeezed inside the final furlong and it would be little surprise to learn that this has been a target for some time. Roger Varian is no stranger to Royal Ascot success off long layoffs and, in Nagano, he looks to have a fantastic chance of repeating the trick.

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

A good deal could hinge on the state of the ground here as, if it were to dry up to good to firm, we could see a reversal of the Classic form, with MEDITATE fancied to resume winning ways for her connections who are so far enjoying a fantastic week. She has looked top-class on fast ground, whereas her Curragh conquerer Tahiyra is unproven on it as of yet, as strikes as a filly much more at home in rain-softened conditions. Sounds Of Heaven is making giant strides and is fancied to step up again here and run a big race.

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

A wide open race, and one where it could be argued that a few of these at the head of the market have exposed themselves in Stakes races. One who hasn’t and looks to be firmly on the improve is MARKSMAN QUEEN , a beautifully-bred daughter of Dubawi who is the winner of 2 of her 3 starts to date, all of which have come on the all-weather. She rates an improver switched to turf and, off a mark of OR86, she could have lots of improvement to come. Moreover, she shapes as a filly who should relish a test such as this and, with Hollie Doyle booked, she is fancied to go close.

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

The Derby form gets a big runout here and, while King Of Steel may have fared best at Epsom, there is every chance that ARREST can reverse the form back on a track he should enjoy. Epsom did not suit Arrest much, having looked ill at ease down the camber. He is a high-class stayer on his day and it is perhaps noteworthy that John & Thady Gosden have elected to come here so soon after the Derby. There is also the suspicion that King Of Steel could potentially bounce from his Derby effort, being the massive run that it was.

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

There is every chance that this race has been the plan for some time for CONQUISTADOR, who has not been sighted for 90 days and has snuck in at the bottom of the weights. He showed a good turn of foot to deny the re-opposing Kerdos last time at Lingfield, a horse he now meets on 1lb better terms. A middle draw in stall 17 may pose a question, but his scope for further improvement is undeniable and, in an open race, he rates a leading contender.

Saturday June 24

Race to watch: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. From a training perspective Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of our greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

Tip of the day: Chipstead in the Wokingham Handicap. An improving sprinter whose brother, Oxted, who the July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes. He was an impressive winner at York last time.

Full race schedule for Friday

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Horse-by-horse guide to the Gold Cup, 4.20pm

Big Call: French raider who is useful at a level but may not be up to Group 1 level. Stamina query at the trip; best watched.

Broome: Likeable galloper who is very much unexposed at marathon trips. Reappeared off a break with a good run in the Yorkshire Cup and could be a danger on his first try at the trip; player.

Coltrane: Last year’s Ascot Stakes winner, major improver since. Very good record at trips beyond 2 miles and comes into the race off a career-best effort; very solid and the one to beat.

Lone Eagle: Son of Galileo taking a massive step up in trip. Form isn’t bad but a hard one to weigh up at the distance; perhaps best watched.

Nate The Great: Useful and likeable stayer, but not getting any younger at the age of 7 and his form is not as good as some of these; likely to struggle in this company.

Subjectivist: Winner of the 2021 Gold Cup, but been off with injury for most of the time since. Last seen finishing good 3rd to Broome in Dubai; big ask but not impossible.

Tashkhan: Tough, likeable stayer but very much ground dependent and will surely need the heavens to open if he is to stand a chance in this company.

Trueshan: Thoroughly likeable and top-class stayer. Has not quite looked the force of old but has had wind surgery since his last race. Needs rain but never one to be written off.

Wise Eagle: Major improver in the last 12 months. Form went to new level finishing 2nd behind Coltrane in the Sagaro. This is altogether tougher still; has a squeak.

Yibir: Mercurial yet top-class horse at 1m4f. Yet to race beyond that distance but always left suspicion that he could relish a test of stamina. Dangerous if his stamina holds up.

Courage Mon Ami: Totally unexposed as the easy winner of all 3 of his starts. However, takes a massive step up in both class and trip, with his stamina at the trip a potential worry; best watched.

Eldar Eldarov: Last year’s St Leger winner who reappeared to finish an excellent 2nd in the Yorkshire Cup. Some stamina queries on pedigree; big chance all the same.

Echoes In Rain: High-class hurdler and a fascinating contender in this field. A free goer, she will need to settle if she is to see out this distance; not dismissed in this company.

Emily Dickinson: High-class stayer but has shown herself to be significantly on softer going, and looks vulnerable on decent ground, for all that she has been chosen by Ryan Moore over Broome.

Which of the King’s horses are running?

The meeting has always been synonymous with the royal family and by proxy the horses owned, previously by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles III.

The King and Queen Camilla have eight horses entered over the five-day meeting, all of which will carry the famous purple and red silks.

Tuesday

Saga – Wolferton Stakes (5.45) Finished fifth

Wednesday

Reach For The Moon – Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) Finished unplaced

Reach For The Moon will run in the silks of the King on Wednesday - PA Wire/Alan Crowhurst

Circle Of Fire – Queen’s Vase (5.35) Finished fourth

Thursday

Desert Hero – King George V Stakes (3.05) Unexposed three-year-old who has two wins from four starts to date. Looked as if a step up in trip would suit after being swallowed when attempting to make all in a competitive Newbury handicap last time.

Market Value – King George V Stakes (3.05) Another for whom extra distance looks to be important. Stayed on powerfully to break her maiden at Ripon in May and there should be plenty more to come.

Friday

Educator – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40) Winless in three starts this season but showed enough in his last start at Kempton to validate him taking his chance here. Will likely enjoy the stronger pace he will get in this one.

Candle Of Hope – Sandringham Stakes (5.00) Looks up against it in a field this competitive. Has been tried in lofty company without huge success but a mark of 91 would mean she’d need to find nearly a career best against some less-exposed rivals.

Saturday

King’s Lynn – Wokingham Stakes (5.00) An experienced handicapper who now sits 1lb below his last winning mark. However, he is winless at Ascot with much of his best form coming with cut in the ground. Would be a surprising winner.

Royal Ascot race results

Tuesday June 20

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm

Winnner – Triple Time 33/1

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – River Tiber 11/8F

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Bradsell 14/1

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Paddington 11/5

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Winner – Ahorsewithnoname 7/1

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Royal Champion 16/1

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Vauban Evens

Wednesday June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Winner – Crimson Advocate 9/1

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – Villanova Queen 25/1

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Rogue Millennium 10/1

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Mostahdaf 10/1

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Winner – Jimi Hendrix 22/1

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Gregory EvensF

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Big Evs 20/1

Eldar Eldarov can restore tradition in Gold Cup

By Marcus Armytage

Eldar Eldarov, the St Leger winner, can win Thursday’s Gold Cup and restore a tradition whereby the winner of the last Classic one year goes for Ascot’s marquee race the next to establish itself as the ultimate stayer.

The colt, named after a Russian-born mixed martial arts fighter based in Bahrain who works for the horse’s owner, is already a Royal Ascot winner having won the Queen’s Vase – a route the Queen’s Estimate also took en route to the Gold Cup.

He warmed up for this finishing second in the Yorkshire Cup in May giving weight all round but staying on strongly at the finish over a mile and three quarters. He certainly looked like he would be suited by further that day though, until they have tried, you have to take it on trust that they will stay two and a half miles.

Roger Varian, his trainer, has already been among the winners this week with Royal Champion in the Wolferton on Tuesday and is adept at preparing horses for the meeting. His jockey David Egan is one of the best of the young ones around.

Without defending champion Kyprios, currently sidelined, or even Stradivarius, now wolf-whistling at the fillies at the National Stud instead of in the parade ring, it appears to be an open race.

Subjectivist, the runaway 2021 winner, is back but after what was originally assumed to be a career-curtailing injury and he does not appear to be quite the force of old. Of course, he may not have to be but how far below his very best he is we will find out on Thursday. He will, however, be as fit as Charlie Johnston can get him.

A big field suggests a few are chucking darts at the race more in hope than confidence. Broome is a Group One winner over a mile and a half and won the Dubai Gold Cup over two and there must be a question mark about his stamina reserves for this test, otherwise he is the class act. Ryan Moore has, however, chosen stable companion Emily Dickinson. She won over two miles last October and one imagines Moore believes there is more potential in the filly.

Trueshan has had a wind operation since disappointing on his last two runs which might help, but he needs to regain his old form and to do that probably needs it softer than he will find it. Coltrane won Ascot’s Gold Cup trial, the Sagaro Stakes, and won last year’s Ascot Stakes, a handicap, so the trip is no problem if he can just make the step up to top class over the distance.

Willie Mullins, who had the first two home in Tuesday’s Copper Horse runs the interesting Echoes In Rain; the last time we saw her she won the Irish Champion Hurdle at Punchestown and the last time she ran on the Flat she won the Irish Cesarewitch. She has a chance.

Another googly is Frankie Dettori’s last Gold Cup mount, Courage Mon Ami, a Frankel gelding who has had just three starts and only one on turf. He is very inexperienced but the jockey believes he will stay. Whether he is good enough, that is another matter.

The dream win would be Wise Eagle, the six-year-old who cost 7,000 gns, trained on the beach at Seahouses in Northumberland and owned by six Geordie members of the local working men’s club. He has Danny Tudhope, a northern jockey whose Ascot raids proved successful yet again on Wednesday, on board which is no disadvantage. Win, lose or draw they will have a great day out.

The opening Norfolk Stakes appears to pit two very quick colts against each other; Elite Status from Yorkshire and Wesley Ward’s American Rascal from the US. Elite Status has home advantage and expect another big run from the Hollie Doyle-Archie Watson runner Reveiller.

Dettori’s best hope of cracking a winner on Thursday may be Blue Stocking in the Ribblesdale in which 19 runners, surely a record, will go to post. Ironically Al Asifah, supplemented for this after winning both her starts by Dettori’s boss John Gosden, may stand in his way.

After Reach For The Moon finished last in the royal Hunt Cup, the King and Queen’s hopes of a first winner rest on Desert Hero and it is it not beyond the realms of possibility. He was fourth first time out when William Haggas’s horses just were not flying. It could easily be a different story on Thursday.

