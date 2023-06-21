Royal Ascot 2023: today's race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips

This will be the first Royal Ascot since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting is underway as thousands descend on Berkshire for Royal Ascot. The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best flat horses for five days of racing action.

The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour, while King Charles is expected to appear at every day of the meet and has plenty of runners this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When is it?

Royal Ascot started on Tuesday and runs through to Saturday, June 24.

How do I watch it in the UK?

The meeting is broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing also provides coverage but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.

How do I watch in the US?

NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.

Your day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot

Wednesday June 21

Race to watch: The big race is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes in which 2021 Derby winner, Adayar, tries to bag a first Group One over a mile and a quarter and set himself up as a stallion. He will meet top-class opponents in Luxembourg and Bay Bridge, who beat him in the Champion Stakes, albeit on more testing ground.

Advertisement

Marcus Armytage’s tip of the day: Intellogent in the Royal Hunt Cup (5pm). A 12-1 shot, he likes fast ground and Ascot. He was runner-up in this race 12 months ago only beaten half a length. This year he is1lb lower at the weights – which should give him half a length to spare!

Full race schedule for Wednesday

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

A max field of 28 assemble here for what is sure to be a Queen Mary run at a fast pace. Such is Wesley Ward’s impressive record in this race, that it is quite surprising to see his sole representative BUNDCHEN at double figure odds for a Queen Mary that looks very open. Indeed, Wesley Ward has had a runner finish in the first four in 9 of the last 10 runnings of the Queen Mary and, with the ground sure to suit, Bundchen is fancied to go very close indeed.

(Marlborough’s tip: Beautiful Diamond)

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

It was not hard to spot YERWANTHERE run into all sorts of trouble on her reappearance in the Listed Owenstown Stakes at Naas over 7 furlongs last month, basically finishing on the bridle in a race where she can very much be considered an unlucky loser. She will need her share of luck here given her style of running but, granted a fair crack at proceedings, she strikes as a filly with plenty more to offer after just 3 career starts and could easily make her presence felt here, with the booking of jockey James McDonald more than taking the eye.

(Marlborough’s tip: Lady Eros)

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

ROGUE MILLENNIUM looked better than ever on her last start, finishing an admirable 2 nd to Free Wind in a useful renewal of the Group 2 Middleton Stakes and she rates an interesting contender now dropped back to a mile for the first time at a track she should appreciate. Moreover, in jockey Daniel Tudhope, Rogue Millennium has a jockey whose record at Ascot is exemplary, especially down the straight course and, in a race lacking an outstanding candidate, Rogue Millennium is fancied to reward each-way support at the least.

(Marlborough’s tip: Random Harvest)

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

See Marlborough’s horse-by-horse guide below

(Marlborough’s tip: My Prospero)

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Many will have PEROTTO as their handicap banker of the week and it is easy to see why, having very much caught the eye over an inadequate 7 furlongs in last month’s Victoria Cup on his first start for Roger Varian. Having been rated as high as 110, Perotto is now down to a mark of 96, 3lbs lower than the rating from which he won the 2021 Britannia Handicap over this course & distance. With a potentially plum draw in stall 30, the stage looks set for Perotto to bounce back in a reapplied tongue tie and very much make his presence felt here.

(Marlborough’s tip: Perotto)

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Unbeaten colt GREGORY could provide an instant return for his new owners Wathnan Racing, who stepped in to buy the son of Golden Horn after a taking winning performance in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. Gregory promises to be suited both by the step up to 1m6f and by a galloping track such as Ascot; he ticks plenty of boxes as he bids to make it 3 wins from 3 starts. Saint George took the step up to 1m6f in his stride last time and is fancied to prove himself a colt of Group calibre with a big run here.

(Marlborough’s tip: Peking Opera)

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

It is interesting that BARNWELL BOY has bypassed both the Coventry and the Norfolk in favour of the calmer waters of this Windsor Castle and he looks sure to capitalise. Barnwell Boy showed bundles of speed to score by 4 ½ lengths on debut over 6 furlongs at Goodwood and should not be inconvenienced by the drop to 5 furlongs here; he can take plenty of beating. Bombay Bazaar looks a colt firmly on the improve, winning 2 of his 3 starts to date and could easily run another big race here.

(Marlborough’s tip: Maximum Impact)

Fancy a bet on the racing? Find the best Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets to use on your selections.

Advertisement

Thursday June 22

Race to watch: Blink and you’ll miss the Norfolk Stakes. We have seen these US speedball two-year-olds before and it is a while since one has won but Wesley Ward’s American Rascal looks the business. He won over four and a half furlongs at Keeneland on his only start by 10 and half lengths. He’s out of Lady Aurelia, who won a Queen Mary and King’s Stand for Ward. He’ll need to go a bit to turn away our own speed merchant, Elite Status.

Tip of the day: Two years ago Subjectivist was as good a Gold Cup winner as there had been for a long time. An injury looked like putting paid to his career but he’s been brought back. He’s been a bit rusty but two runs should have put him right and in an open Gold Cup (4.20pm) he looks a steal at 8-1.

Full race schedule for Thursday

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Advertisement

Friday June 23

Race to watch: The King Edward VII Stakes, the Derby consolation. It probably offers the King and Queen their best chance of getting off the mark at the Royal meeting this week in Circle of Fire. He wasn’t suited by the all-weather last time and should be better back on turf.

Tip of the day: Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup (4.20). Little Big Bear will be a short priced favourite but he came up the golden highway when impressive at Haydock and it might be worth opposing such a shortie.

Full race schedule for Friday

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Advertisement

Saturday June 24

Race to watch: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. From a training perspective Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of our greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

Tip of the day: Chipstead in the Wokingham Handicap. An improving sprinter whose brother, Oxted, who the July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes. He was an impressive winner at York last time.

Full race schedule for Friday

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Advertisement

Horse-by-horse guide to The Prince of Wales’s Stakes, 4.20pm

Adayar: 2021 Derby winner, top-class colt who reappeared with a stylish win at Newmarket. Should appreciate fastish ground and fancied to go very close here.

Bay Bridge: Top-class middle distance horse in the right conditions, but has so far saved his best for softer going. Fast ground can see him vulnerable here.

Classic Causeway: American raider, Grade 1 winner on turf last year but not been in the same form so far this year. Looks to have far too much to do here.

Luxembourg: 3-time Group 1 winner, including the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out from the front. This is tougher altogether, for all that he can give another good account.

Advertisement

Mostahdaf: Goes best fresh, looked as good as ever when a 7 length winner of the NEOM Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia back in February; can run well fresh again.

My Prospero: Ran a huge race in the Lockinge to finish a good 4th, having raced up with a strong pace throughout. Will appreciate the return to 1m2f; major player.

Which of the King’s horses are running?

The meeting has always been synonymous with the royal family and by proxy the horses owned, previously by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles III.

The King and Queen Camilla have eight horses entered over the five-day meeting, all of which will carry the famous purple and red silks.

Advertisement

Tuesday

Saga – Wolferton Stakes (5.45) Finished fifth

Wednesday

Reach For The Moon – Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) Once lauded as a potential Derby horse but has since seen his sights significantly lowered. Second at the royal meeting last year but his latest start did little to inspire confidence.

Reach For The Moon will run in the silks of the King on Wednesday - PA Wire/Alan Crowhurst

Circle Of Fire – Queen’s Vase (5.35) Very interesting contender. Has another entry later in the week but has been declared for this and you can see why. Kept on strongly when upped to 1m4f last time and thus should relish the extra distance here. (Also entered in 5.35 on Friday)

Thursday

Desert Hero – King George V Stakes (3.05) Unexposed three-year-old who has two wins from four starts to date. Looked as if a step up in trip would suit after being swallowed when attempting to make all in a competitive Newbury handicap last time.

Advertisement

Market Value – King George V Stakes (3.05) Another for whom extra distance looks to be important. Stayed on powerfully to break her maiden at Ripon in May and there should be plenty more to come.

Friday

Educator – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40) Winless in three starts this season but showed enough in his last start at Kempton to validate him taking his chance here. Will likely enjoy the stronger pace he will get in this one.

Candle Of Hope – Sandringham Stakes (5.00) Looks up against it in a field this competitive. Has been tried in lofty company without huge success but a mark of 91 would mean she’d need to find nearly a career best against some less-exposed rivals.

Saturday

King’s Lynn – Wokingham Stakes (5.00) An experienced handicapper who now sits 1lb below his last winning mark. However, he is winless at Ascot with much of his best form coming with cut in the ground. Would be a surprising winner.

Royal Ascot race results

Tuesday June 20

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm

Winnner – Triple Time 33/1

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

Winner – River Tiber 11/8F

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

Winner – Bradsell 14/1

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm

Winner – Paddington 11/5

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Winner – Ahorsewithnoname 7/1

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Winner – Royal Champion 16/1

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Winner – Vauban Evens

Why My Prospero can turn around form and win Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Ascot

By Marcus Armytage

A few big Newmarket trainers have had slow starts to the season including Charlie Appleby and William Haggas. Last season’s Champion trainer and runner-up, respectively, were languishing in fifth and ninth in the table going into the start of Royal Ascot.

However the tide is turning for both men and their horses are starting to fly. Haggas, who has kept the wolf from the door by winning a staggering £2.25m with his brilliant placing of Dubai Honour in Australia and Hong Kong this spring, can celebrate his return to form by winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes with My Prospero.

Last year the four-year-old was slightly unlucky third in last year’s St James’s Palace Stakes when he was beaten whiskers after a slightly wide trip in a slowly run race. He went on to win over a mile and a quarter and was, again, beaten small margins by one of today’s opponents Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes but, on quicker ground, he can turn the form around today.

Still showing plenty of speed at home Haggas ran him in the Lockinge first time out this season and he finished a good fourth to Modern Games but appeared to be crying out for further. An end to end gallop will suit him and Tom Marquand.

I dare say Ryan Moore may try and get a soft lead on Luxembourg and slow it down but the US challenger Classic Causeway might hassle him for the lead and if there is no pace Marquand knows My Prospero well enough now to send him on and draw the sting out of his rivals.

Adayar, the 20121 Derby winner, is proven over a further so a slow pace would not suit him either if he is to win and boost his stallion value by adding a Group One over a mile a quarter to his CV which already includes his day in the sun at Epsom and the King George but he appeared back to form at Newmarket earlier this spring after a truncated four-year-old season.

Not long after Adayar won the Derby Marcus Tregnning won the Britannia Stakes with Perotto. He subsequently lost his way a little and now has his second start for Roger Varian in the Royal Hunt Cup after running seventh in the Victoria Cup. He is likely to start favourite today but he looks opposable and last year’s runner up Intellogent can give Jane Chapple Hyam a fourth Royal winner off a winnable weight today.

After the lead given her by Hollie Doyle, Saffie Osborne can emerge from the womens’ changing room today to cause an upset and ride her biggest winner on Random Harvest in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.