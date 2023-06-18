Royal Ascot 2023: Race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting returns this month as thousands descend on Berkshire for Royal Ascot.

The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best flat horses for five days of racing action.

The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour.

When is it?

Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday, June 20 and will run through to Saturday, June 24.

Where is it?

The meeting is held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

How do I watch it in the UK?

The meeting will be broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing will also provide coverage but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.

How do I watch in the US?

NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.

Your day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot

Tuesday June 20

Race to watch: The King’s Stand Stakes. On what should be the fifth day of the first Ashes test it looks to be between Highfield Princess, the experienced Yorkshire homebred who has got faster with age, versus Coolangatta, the crack Australian filly.

Tip of the day: Zoulu Chief in the Coventry Stakes (3.05pm). A 150-1 winner of his last start, the result has been dismissed all round. Never came out of his comfort zone winning by five lengths that day and sure to start a big price again.

Full race schedule for Tuesday

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm (BST)

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm - Read Marcus Armytage’s horse-by-horse guide to the race

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Wednesday June 21

Race to watch: The big race is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes in which 2021 Derby winner tries to bag a first Group One over a mile and a quarter and set himself up as a stallion. Meets Bay Bridge, who beat him in the Champion Stakes but on quick ground can reverse the form.

Tip of the day: Intellogent in the Royal Hunt Cup (5pm). A 12-1 shot he likes fast ground and Ascot. He was runner-up in this race 12 months ago only beaten half a length. This year he comes in 1lb lower in the ratings - which should give him half a length to spare!

Full race schedule for Wednesday

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Thursday June 22

Race to watch: Blink and you’ll miss the Norfolk Stakes. We have seen these US speedball two-year-olds before and it is a while since one has won but Wesley ward’s American Rascal looks the business winning over four and a half furlongs at Keeneland on his only start by 10 and half lengths. He’s out of Lady Aurelia who won a Queen Mary and King’s Stand for Ward. He’ll need to go a bit to turn our own speed merchant, Elite Status.

Tip of the day: Two years ago Subjectivist was as good a Gold Cup winner as there had been for a long time. An injury looked like putting paid to his career but he’s been brought back. He’s been a bit rusty but two runs should have put him right and in an open Gold Cup (4.20pm) he looks a steal at 8-1.

Full race schedule for Thursday

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Friday June 23

Race to watch: The King Edward VII Stakes, the Derby consolation. It probably offers the King and Queen their best chance of getting off the mark at the Royal meeting this week in Circle of Fire. He wasn’t suited by the all-weather last time and should be better back on turf.

Tip of the day: Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup (4.20). Little Big Bear will be a short priced favourite but he came up the golden highway when impressive at Haydock and it might be worth opposing such a shortie.

Full race schedule for Friday

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday June 24

Race to watch: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. From a training perspective Northumberland born Richard Gibson has been one of our greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

Tip of the day: Chipstead in the Wokingham Handicap. An improving sprinter whose brother was Oxted who won the July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes, an impressive winner at York last time.

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Are there any protests planned?

Both the Grand National and the Derby have already been targeted by animal rights group ‘Animal Rising’ and there are suspicions Royal Ascot could be another meeting affected.

However, unlike the Derby, the racecourse will not be applying for a high court injunction to protect the track against the threat of disruption at this year’s royal meeting.

After consultations with Thames Valley Police, officials are confident that existing legislation is sufficient enough to respond to any incidents of disruption or disorder.

A statement from Ascot read “Thames Valley Police have powers in place within the existing legislation which are sufficient to be able to respond to any incidents of disorder or disruption. Peaceful protest is welcome as it always has been and will be accommodated outside the racecourse.”

“As we do every year, we are working extremely closely with the Thames Valley Police and our own security providers to be as prepared as possible for any planned disruption during Royal Ascot. We will have additional security around the site as well as enhanced CCTV provision and there will be increased police presence throughout the week.”

The British Horse Race Authority have refused an offer from Animal Rising to call off any protests in return for a television debate.

Runners and riders for Tuesday’s big race

By Marcus Armytage

St James’s Palace Stakes

1m (7f213y), Rnd, Group 1, British Champions Series, Class 1, 3yo

1743-0 Age of Kings (Aidan O’Brien) The only runner not to have a three figure rating. Well beaten by Paddington on his reappearance in Irish Guineas. Should come on for that but even by trainer’s standards, this would come under miracle working. 100-1

211- Al Rifa (Joseph O’Brien) Useful two-year-old winning National Stakes on last start. Unraced this season and has buckets of stamina in pedigree so this might be quite a tall order first up. But he was ante-post favourite for Irish Guineas until meeting a little set-back so he could represent a value each-way shot here. 20-1

111-U1 Chaldean (Andrew Blading) The 2,000 Guineas winner. Looked a class act there and sets the standard here along and if Charyn is a good guide he has a bit in hand over Paddington and Isaac Shelby. Keeps winning and looks a very uncomplicated horse. He bids to start Frankie Dettori’s last Royal meeting with a bang. 2-1

1231- 284 Charyn (Roger Varian) Group Two winning two-year-old who has danced all the dances for three-year-old milers this season. Finished closest in Ireland but has a bit to find with the main players. 40-1

1-11 Cicero’s Gift (Charlie Hills) The only unbeaten runner in the field. Dotted up in conditions race at Goodwood last start when he still looked like he was learning but not much has come out of it since. Nevertheless you can only beat what’s put in front of you. Unbeaten means we don’t know yet how good he might be but looks a bit skinny in the market to me. 7-2

41-345 Galeron (Charlie Hills) Five lengths behind Chaldean, three and a half behind Paddington - he has a bit to find with the big shots but has been more than paying his way with £575,000 in the bank already. Unlikely to win it but could be an each-way shot. 25-1

122-10 Indestructible (Karl Burke) Won the Craven Stakes first up this season but pulled hard at the back in the Guineas and never advanced from there. Might have been a bit back to drawing board after that. Will need to put that behind him and put best foot forward here. 40-1

117-12 Isaac Shelby (Brian Meehan) Won the Greenham and then ran a cracker in the French 2,000 Guineas nailed late on by a 25-1 shot. That was probably the weakest of three Guineas and might have been his best shot at Group One glory. Named after the first governor of Kentucky, on ratings he looks set for fourth or fifth. 15-2

1-51 Mostabshir (John Gosden) Looked promising on only start at two, found the Craven a bit too much too soon and trainer’s horses were out of sorts then but resumed steep progression at York beating a subsequent winner by five lengths. Probably longer on promise than actual form but could well be in the mix. 13-2

51-111 Paddington (Aidan O’Brien) Irish Guineas winner beating Cairo two lengths. Did not look like he had an electric turn of foot that day but got there eventually and won going away suggesting a mile and a quarter might be his optimum trip one day. Will probably be ridden handily with a view to getting first run. 2-1

152-39 Royal Scotsman (Paul Cole) Not a whole lot between him and Chaldean on their Newmarket form at two and three, it is just that you could put your granny on Chaldean while Royal Scotsman seems to be his own worst enemy. Pulled hard early in the Guineas, had sore feet after The Curragh. Back to form at home. One day it will all fall into place for this talented colt but it will need to. 12-1

The Australian making British trainers look like part-timers

By Marcus Armytage

Not every Australian sportsman here this week is for the cricket. One of them is Ciaron Maher, the remarkable and understated Melbourne Cup-winning trainer whose numbers, 380 in training at any one time and a similar number out of training across a number of locations in Victoria and New South Wales, make Britain’s biggest trainers look like part-timers.

On Tuesday Maher, 42, an ex-jump jockey from Warrnambool who until recently sported shoulder length hair to go with his beard, will saddle his first runner at Royal Ascot.

Ciaron Maher portrait - Alice Musacci

Coolangatta, his three-year-old filly who won the Lightning Stakes last time out, meets the queen of British sprinting, Highfield Princess, in the King’s Stand Stakes, a race which will be regarded in some quarters as a fifth day of the first Ashes Test if, indeed, one is needed.

Originally the Mahers were Tipperary dairy farmers but, three generations ago, they emigrated to continue producing milk in Australia but it was another trait of the Irish that came out in Ciaron and he rode as an apprentice on the flat before switching to jumpers for four seasons.

“I got on the Ireland versus Australia jump jockeys trip in 1999 and that’s when I knew I was getting too heavy; I got on the plane at 60kg, rode at 68kg and got off the plane when I got back to Australia at 75kgs,” he explains of his all-too-brief career as a jump jockey.

But it showed him there was a world outside Australia and he returned to Ireland to work for Jim Dreaper, hunted hard with the Ward Union, took a horse to Haydock, got on a lorry to Charlie Egerton’s in Lambourn, did a season in Dubai, went home and had his first runner in 2005.

Jump racing, meanwhile, was almost abandoned in Australia and reached a nadir about 10 years ago. “It was in dire straits,” recalls Maher who still trains some jumpers and has won Australia’s Grand Annual seven times.

“But they brought in Key Performance Indicators, shortened the season just to the winter so they weren’t racing on flint hard ground and tightened everything up. It probably needed to happen. It’s just in Victoria now but prize money is up, field sizes are up. I might be looking at it through rose tinted glasses but there are some real positives and it’s got its confidence back.”

It is flat racing, however, which has really boomed in Australia where a staggering one in 250 people has a share (however small) in a horse. The Golden Slipper is the most valuable two-year-old race in the world at A$5m (£2.7m) and the winner is likely to be worth anything between A$30-50m which feeds through the industry starting with the price of yearlings.

But, with 80 per cent of Australian races seven furlongs or under, it means two things; that Australian sprinters are, on the whole, stronger than Europe’s but, if they want a horse for their biggest race, the Melbourne Cup over two miles, they usually have to come looking for it in Europe. That is what Maher did with with last year’s winner Gold Trip, a ‘high ticket’ horse who had already finished fourth in an Arc de Triomphe.

Maher’s career had already taking off when in October 2017 he was banned for six months for training because the stewards felt he should have known that international con-man Peter Foster, who also had some form here, was behind the ownership of a mare called Askadellia.

“I thought my whole world was ending,” he recalls. “Actually it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me. We re-structured the business before the penalty was handed down, David [Eustace who now has his name on the business too] was my assistant and doing a good job. I didn’t need to be there so I travelled the world. Most of the time you’re head down, arse up in this game and it gave me a chance to step away.”

He went to the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar, he hooked up with Andre Fabre playing polo in Argentina, he went to Japan, he went back to Ireland again, rode in the Golden Button Ride (a hair-raising four mile cross-country race in Gloucestershire) in which he remounted to finish.

He and Eustace now employ 220 people including a bloodstock team and people working on communications and content, they bought out Darren Weir’s yard and have their horses in seven locations around Sydney and Melbourne. If that is not enough his hobby is riding his Yamaha R1 1000cc, no pushbike, round Phillip Island circuit clocking 300kph up the straight.

“It’s different,” he says, explaining how it is possible to train such numbers. “You guys are seasonal, we’re pretty much every day of every week. The better horses run in the spring and autumn while its winter horses at home now.”

The first horse Maher travelled to Britain was the jumper Big Blue in 2019/20 season but, he admits, he was hopelessly outclassed by Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle. Having trained Merchant Navy in Australia, the Coolmore team brought him over to Ascot after they had bought him to see him win the Diamond Jubilee in 2018.

“That gave me a sense of what it would be like to have a winner at Ascot,” says Maher. “It’s got an aura about it. Winning here would be huge. We have had a very good season at home and this would be the icing on the top should it come to fruition.”

