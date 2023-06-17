Royal Ascot 2023: Race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting returns this month as thousands descend on Berkshire for Royal Ascot.

The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best Flat horses for five days of fantastic racing action.

The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour.

When is it?

Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday, June 20 and will run through to Saturday, June 24.

Where is it?

The meeting is held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

How do I watch it?

The meeting will be broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing will also provide but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.

How do I watch in the US?

NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.

What is the race schedule?

Tuesday June 20

Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm (BST)

Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm

King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm

St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm - Read Marcus Armytage’s horse-by-horse guide to the race

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm

Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm

Wednesday June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm

Thursday June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Friday June 23

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday June 24

Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm

Day-by-day tips

By Marcus Armytage

TUESDAY

The King’s Stand Stakes looks to be a battle between Highfield Princess, the Yorkshire homebred who has got faster with age, versus Coolangatta, the crack Australian filly.

WEDNESDAY

The big race is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, in which Adayar tries to bag a first Group One over 1m2f and set himself up as a Flat stallion. His rivals include Bay Bridge, who beat him in last year’s Champion Stakes, but on quick ground the 2021 Derby winner can reverse the form.

THURSDAY

Blink and you will miss the Norfolk Stakes. We have seen American speedball two-year-olds before and it has been a while since one has won, but Wesley Ward’s American Rascal looks the business – he scored over 4½ furlongs at Keeneland on his only start by 10¼ lengths. He is out of Lady Aurelia, who won a Queen Mary and King’s Stand for Ward, and takes on our own speedster in Elite Status.



FRIDAY

The King Edward VII Stakes offers the King and Queen their best chance of getting off the mark at the Royal meeting with Circle Of Fire. He was not suited by the all-weather last time and should be better back on turf.



SATURDAY

From a training perspective, Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of our greatest exports; first in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the Far East and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of the sprinting scene over there, can sign him out in style in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Are there any protests planned?

Both the Grand National and the Derby have already been targeted by animal rights group ‘Animal Rising’ and there are suspicions Royal Ascot could be another meeting affected.

However, the racecourse will not be applying for a high court injunction to protect the track against the threat of disruption at this year’s royal meeting.

After consultations with Thames Valley Police, officials are confident that existing legislation is sufficient enough to respond to any incidents of disruption or disorder.

A statement from Ascot read “ Thames Valley Police have powers in place within the existing legislation which are sufficient to be able to respond to any incidents of disorder or disruption. Peaceful protest is welcome as it always has been and will be accommodated outside the racecourse.”

“As we do every year, we are working extremely closely with the Thames Valley Police and our own security providers to be as prepared as possible for any planned disruption during Royal Ascot. We will have additional security around the site as well as enhanced CCTV provision and there will be increased police presence throughout the week.”

This week, the British Horse Race Authority refused an offer from Animal Rising to call off any protests in return for a television debate.

What is the latest news?

By Press Association

Charlie Appleby’s 2021 Derby and King George hero Adayar will face a maximum of seven rivals in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The son of Frankel was brilliant in winning at Epsom and Ascot respectively a couple of years ago, but endured an interrupted four-year-old campaign last season, making it to the track on only two occasions.

Adayar readily dispatched of a couple of rivals on his Doncaster comeback before finishing second in the Champion Stakes - and proved his ability remains very much intact when beating subsequent Group One winner Anmaat in last month’s Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket.

The five-year-old disputes favouritism for the Group One feature on day two of the Royal meeting with Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg.

The Camelot colt is following a tried-and-tested route, having won the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on his most recent outing, his third win at Group One level.

He looks set to renew rivalry with Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge, who beat Adayar in the Champion Stakes in October and was only half a length behind Luxembourg in Ireland a few weeks ago.

Adam Kirby celebrates on top of Adayar after winning the Cazoo Derby during day two of the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse - PA/Alan Crowhurst

O’Brien’s apparent second string Bolshoi Ballet, the William Haggas-trained pair of Dubai Honour and My Prospero, John and Thady Gosden’s Mostahdaf and Kenny McPeek’s American raider Classic Causeway complete the potential field.

The seven-race card gets under way with the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes, which has attracted 33 speedy juvenile fillies. Leading contenders include Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Born To Rock, Karl Burke’s Beautiful Diamond and Crimson Advocate, a trans-Atlantic challenger for George Weaver.

Joseph O’Brien appears to have a particularly strong hand in the other Group Two on the card - the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

The Owning Hill handler is responsible for three of the 15 fillies still in contention, with ante-post favourite Jumbly joined by Goldana and Honey Girl.

John Gosden is hoping Laurel can show her true colours in the one-mile contest after disappointing against the boys in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Runners and riders for Tuesday’s big race

By Marcus Armytage

1m (7f213y) (Rnd) St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Class 1) (3yo)

1743-0 Age of Kings (Aidan O’Brien)

The only runner not to have a three figure rating. Well beaten by Paddington on his reappearance in Irish Guineas. Should come on for that but even by trainer’s standards, this would come under miracle working. 100-1

211- Al Rifa (Joseph O’Brien)

Useful two-year-old winning National Stakes on last start. Unraced this season and has buckets of stamina in pedigree so this might be quite a tall order first up. But he was ante-post favourite for Irish Guineas until meeting a little set-back so he could represent a value each-way shot here. 20-1

111-U1 Chaldean (Andrew Blading)

The 2,000 Guineas winner. Looked a class act there and sets the standard here along and if Charyn is a good guide he has a bit in hand over Paddington and Isaac Shelby. Keeps winning and looks a very uncomplicated horse. He bids to start Frankie Dettori’s last Royal meeting with a bang. 2-1

1231- 284 Charyn (Roger Varian)

Group Two winning two-year-old who has danced all the dances for three-year-old milers this season. Finished closest in Ireland but has a bit to find with the main players. 40-1

1-11 Cicero’s Gift (Charlie Hills)

The only unbeaten runner in the field. Dotted up in conditions race at Goodwood last start when he still looked like he was learning but not much has come out of it since. Nevertheless you can only beat what’s put in front of you. Unbeaten means we don’t know yet how good he might be but looks a bit skinny in the market to me. 7-2

41-345 Galeron (Charlie Hills)

Five lengths behind Chaldean, three and a half behind Paddington - he has a bit to find with the big shots but has been more than paying his way with £575,000 in the bank already. Unlikely to win it but could be an each-way shot. 25-1

122-10 Indestructible (Karl Burke)

Won the Craven Stakes first up this season but pulled hard at the back in the Guineas and never advanced from there. Might have been a bit back to drawing board after that. Will need to put that behind him and put best foot forward here. 40-1

117-12 Isaac Shelby (Brian Meehan)

Won the Greenham and then ran a cracker in the French 2,000 Guineas nailed late on by a 25-1 shot. That was probably the weakest of three Guineas and might have been his best shot at Group One glory. Named after the first governor of Kentucky, on ratings he looks set for fourth or fifth. 15-2

1-51 Mostabshir (John Gosden)

Looked promising on only start at two, found the Craven a bit too much too soon and trainer’s horses were out of sorts then but resumed steep progression at York beating a subsequent winner by five lengths. Probably longer on promise than actual form but could well be in the mix. 13-2

51-111 Paddington (Aidan O’Brien)

Irish Guineas winner beating Cairo two lengths. Did not look like he had an electric turn of foot that day but got there eventually and won going away suggesting a mile and a quarter might be his optimum trip one day. Will probably be ridden handily with a view to getting first run. 2-1

152-39 Royal Scotsman (Paul Cole)

Not a whole lot between him and Chaldean on their Newmarket form at two and three, it is just that you could put your granny on Chaldean while Royal Scotsman seems to be his own worst enemy. Pulled hard early in the Guineas, had sore feet after The Curragh. Back to form at home. One day it will all fall into place for this talented colt but it will need to. 12-1

