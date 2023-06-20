Royal Ascot 2023 live: Bradsell takes the King's Stand after stewards' enquiry

Bradsell and Hollie Doyle in the winners' enclosure - Reuters/John Sibley

04:21 PM

The final horses are in the stalls...

...and they are off in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

04:20 PM

A reminder...

Unlike the Queen Anne, which is also over a mile, the St James’s Palace is run on the round course at Ascot. It is a very different test than the Straight Mile in that it demands more in terms of stamina.

04:17 PM

Could this be Frankie's moment?

He has had a couple of near misses today but is aboard the favourtie in Chaldean here...

- PA Wire/Mike Egerton

04:11 PM

Pre-race quotes on the big two

Andrew Balding, trainer of Chaldean: “I’ve been very happy with him since the Guineas and we’re hoping he’ll be there in the best form we can get him. I’d like to think all ground comes alike to him.

“He’s only raced on slow surfaces so far, apart from when it was on the quick side at York last season, but he’s a good-actioned horse and I can’t see it being a problem. You’re not going to find easy Group 1s but I think the opposition have him to beat and we’re looking forward to it.”

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Paddington: “He’s progressing lovely and everything has gone well since the Irish Guineas.

“We were delighted with him there as it was obviously a big step up in class from anything he had contested previously and he coped with it.

“This has been the plan ever since and he’s done everything nicely at home. Everyone is very happy with him.”

04:10 PM

A clash of Guineas winners up next

The St James’s Palace Stakes is up next and this is really all about the meeting between 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean and the winner of the Irish equivalent Paddington. At first glance, Chaldean has the form edge on his rival based on the strength of the two races but Paddington might just be that bit more unexposed. The other contenders, led by Isaac Shelby and Cicero’s Gift, have it all to prove.

04:07 PM

Hat analysis

Some wonderous dome-toppers on show at Ascot this afternoon...

- Shutterstock/Neil Hall

- Shutterstock/Neill Hall

- Getty Images/Kirstin Sinclair

- PA Wire/John Walton

04:04 PM

Betting for the St James's Palace Stakes

Chaldean 13/8

Paddington 9/4

Isaac Shelby 15/2

Royal Scotsman 12/1

Cicero’s Gift 16/1

Mostabshir 18/1

Indestructible 25/1

Charyn 40/1

Galeron 40/1

04:01 PM

04:00 PM

Places unchanged

It is official...Bradsell wins the the King’s Stand Stakes. Delight for Archie Watson after he was denied a win in the Commonwealth Cup with Dragon Symbol after a stewards’ enquiry in 2021.

What’s more, Hollie Doyle has become the first woman to win a Group 1 at Royal Ascot.

- PA Wire/David Davies

03:54 PM

Stewards' enquiry

Hollie Doyle and Jason Hart are with the stewards now...this should be interesting.

03:51 PM

Bradsell should keep this to my eye

There goes the stewards’ claxon.

There is clear interference in the closing stages but, if anything, Bradsell is extending his lead in the closing stages despite hanging left under Hollie Doyle. It is tough on Highfield Princess but this should be Bradsell’s race.

03:46 PM

The first three home in the King's Stand

Bradsell 14/1 Highfield Princess 7/4F Annaf 50/1

03:44 PM

BRADSELL WINS THE KING'S STAND!

Second in the last for Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle but they’ve gone one better this time. Highfield Princess came to challenge late on and was impeded a bit there.

The stewards might just have a look at this.

03:43 PM

Highfield Princess gets away well..

..as do Coolangatta and Twighlight Gleaming.

03:42 PM

They are going behind...

...and they are off in the King’s Stand Stakes!

03:39 PM

The horses have arrived at the start

Blink and you’ll miss this burn up over five furlongs.

03:39 PM

Excitement? Shock? Or maybe just close to a winner...

- WireImage/Samir Hussein

03:37 PM

Selection time...

It has to be Highfield Princess for me here. She is miles clear of the rest of this lot on form and last season racked up a succession of Group 1 strikes in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe Stakes and Flying Five Stakes on ground ranging from soft to good to firm. Sprints can be tricky affairs but she looks a very strong favourite here.

- PA Wire/Mike Egerton

03:33 PM

A word on the market principles

John Quinn, trainer of Highfield Princess: “We’ve been happy with her since York, she’ll strip fitter tomorrow and we’re happy the way she’s trained.

“It’s wonderful to have her and you hope that, when you get a good one, another Group 1 can come along. It’s great for any yard and we were delighted when John Fairley decided to keep her in training this year. It was vindicated when she ran so well at York. Let’s hope she’ll run well, I’m sure she will.”

Ciaron Maher, joint-trainer of Coolangatta: “We had a look at the track this morning and there’s a fair bit of give in it,” said Maher. “I think she’s better on top of the ground, but it looks in good order. The horse is in good order too. She hasn’t missed a beat since arriving and I’m very happy with her.

“The American horse [Twilight Gleaming] is drawn near us, and she’ll have a lot of speed, so that’s not too bad.

03:32 PM

King's Stand Stakes – analysis

This race is one with a real international flavour. Highfield Princess will fly the flag for Britain, having emerged as a top-notch performer over five furlongs of late. Dramatised won the Queen Mary here last year for Karl Burke, while Bradsell, last year’s Coventry winner, should go well for Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle. Further afield there is plenty of excitement around Coolangatta, the top sprinter from Australia.

03:24 PM

Betting for the King's Stand

Highfield Princess 2/1

Dramatised 4/1

Coolangatta 9/2

Bradsell 14/1

Marshman 18/1

Mitbaahy 18/1

Twilight Gleaming 18/1

Twilight Calls 22/1

Cannonball 25/1

33/1 BAR

03:20 PM

03:19 PM

A statement from Aidan O'Brien

The great man has had ten winners of the Coventry Stakes but has just told Matt Chapman that he feels River Tiber could be the best of the lot.

- PA Wire/John Walton

03:12 PM

Ryan Moore on River Tiber

I probably put him to sleep a little bit too much and had to wake him up to get him past Frankie. We think he is going to be a Dewhurst horse.

03:12 PM

The first four home in the Coventry Stakes

River Tiber 11/8F Army Ethos 20/1 Bucanero Fuerte 16/1 Givemethebeatboys 7/1

River Tiber is the real deal and wins the Coventry for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien! #RoyalAscot @Ascot pic.twitter.com/r8yQ2truYB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

03:10 PM

RIVER TIBER LIVES UP TO THE HYPE!

The field split off into two groups with Fandom prominent in the group closer to the grandstand.

But it is River Tiber and Givemethebeatboys on the far side who find themselves in a battle for supremacy over the final furlong, and the favourite River Tiber gets his head down to hold off a stiff challenge.

Army Ethos ran a big race down the middle of the track and was not far away.

03:08 PM

They're off in the Coventry Stakes!

Chief Mankato and Buyin Buyin got themselves in some bother in the stalls, and do not run. Both jockeys are fine.

03:04 PM

The horses are going into the stalls for the Coventry Stakes

River Tiber is a strong favourite, into 11-8 on course now. Asadna is expected to be his closest challenger.

02:59 PM

Jessica Harrington has Givemethebeatboys in this one

The trainer is in attendance at Ascot after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, so this could be an emotional victory if the third-favourite could deliver the Coventry Stakes with Dettori on board.

02:53 PM

The shadow of Ballydoyle

Aidan O’Brien, will as ever, have a mountain of chances this week but few will be better-fancied than River Tiber in the upcoming Coventry Stakes. He put in arguably the best juvenile performance at Naas last time and shapes as a very tough nut to crack here.

02:48 PM

Betting for the Coventry Stakes

River Tiber 6/4

Asadna 7/2

Givemethebeatboys 8/1

Bucanero Fuerte 12/1

Bobsleigh 14/1

Fandom 18/1

Chief Mankato 22/1

Emperor’s Son 22/1

Army Ethos 25/1

Haatem 25/1

66/1 BAR

02:45 PM

02:41 PM

What a result that was

A huge result for jockey Neil Callan, trainer Kevin Ryan and the bookmakers. Getting Dettori beaten this early in the week with an outsider is a huge result for the layers.

“That was not a surprise to us,” says Ryan.

Neil Callan roars as Triple Time wins the Queen Anne Stakes - PA Wire/David Davies

02:38 PM

Full result - Queen Anne Stakes

Triple Time 33/1 Inspiral 11/4 Light Infantry 14/1

02:34 PM

TRIPLE TIME WINS THE QUEEN ANNE STAKES

A huge shock in the first. Inspiral had the chance to seal the race but Triple Time was always up with the pace and showed real toughness late on to hold on.

A 33/1 winner - well done if you were holding that ticket.

Big upset! Triple Time wins the Queen Anne at 33/1 with Inspiral and Frankie in second! #RoyalAscot @Ascot pic.twitter.com/yDIhPMGrrj — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

02:33 PM

Inspiral pulled out by Dettori...

...Modern Games comes stands’ side.

02:33 PM

Light Infantry sets the early pace...

...Modern Games in midfield with Inspiral just held up.

02:32 PM

They are in the gates...

... and off for the Queen Anne Stakes!

02:31 PM

Race one selection

With the wave of emotion behind Dettori this week I am slightly surprised to not see Inspiral as favourite here but I think that underlines the credentials of Modern Games. He has the best mile form of the season in the book and should run a big race.

02:29 PM

WATCH: King Charles' first Royal Procession as monarch

King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead the Royal Procession on Day 1 of #RoyalAscot! @Ascot pic.twitter.com/jVFe4KYS8n — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

02:28 PM

Godolphin double-handed

Charlie Appleby will have this race circled. Both Modern Games and Native Trail hold huge chances here in the Godolphin blue. The former is favourite having beaten a good field in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month.

02:25 PM

Can Frankie get off to a flier?

Inspiral was magnificent in last year’s Coronation Stakes. Will a similar display be enough here?

- Getty Images/Alex Livesey

02:21 PM

A word on the two market leaders

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Modern Games: “We’ve been delighted with Modern Games’s preparation,” said Appleby. “It was great to get a Group 1 win in Britain under his belt in the Lockinge and, provided there is not a deluge of rain, he looks the one to beat again.”

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Inspiral: “She went to the July course for a piece of work last week and has been pleasing us at home. Similarly to last year it’s her first start of the season, albeit last year she was against her own age and sex, whereas she’s against the best milers of all ages and both sexes in Europe this time.

“Like lots of fillies in the spring, they can sometimes take their time to come to themselves and it was quite a wet spring, but the weather has changed to the other extreme in the last few weeks and that’s helped a lot of them along.”

02:19 PM

Queen Anne Stakes – analysis

An open race to raise the curtain of this year’s Royal Meeting. Modern Games is an incredibly solid Group 1 colt, having won at the highest level on five occasions in three continents; moreover, he has missed the frame just twice in his 15 race career. He sets the standard here and can go very close once again but, if there is one with the brilliance to eclipse him, it looks to be the reappearing Inspiral in receipt of 5lbs. She is a three-time Group 1 winning filly who can get Frankie Dettori backers off to a flying start.

02:17 PM

Betting for the Queen Anne Stakes

Modern Games 9/4

Inspiral 11/4

Native Trail 7/1

Chindit 9/1

Mutasaabeq 11/1

Light Infantry 20/1

Berkshire Shadow 22/1

Cash 22/1

33/1 BAR

02:15 PM

Early hit for Frankie

Dettori has lost his ride in the King’s Stand Stakes (3.40) with the well-fancied Manaccan now a non-runner.

02:10 PM

02:09 PM

From the course

Alan Tyers, at Ascot

A hearty round of applause for the arrival of King Charles into the parade ring, packed crowds and many hundreds more watching on the concourse above.

- Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02:05 PM

Words from the course

Alan Tyers, at Ascot

There was some rain earlier today and experts are divided as to the impact on that on the going, and on the chances of some runners. Muggy and overcast at the moment, ideal conditions for swing bowling, but the stiff breeze that got up a few minutes ago put several hats in peril of an unwanted gallop for freedom.

02:01 PM

The following carriages

The Princess Royal is in the second carriage alongside Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, as well as Sir Ben Elliot and Lady Elliot.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are in the third carriage with Lord and Lady Bamford. While the final carriage in today’s processions carries trainers Willie Mullins and Ralph Beckett along with their respective wives Jackie and Isabelle.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot - WireImage/Samir Hussein

Trainers Willie Mullins (left) and Ralph Beckett arriving on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot - PA Wire/John Walton

02:00 PM

The gates are opening...

...atop the Straight Mile at Ascot for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first Royal Procession.

The King and Queen are accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington in the first carriage.

- PA Wire/John Walton

01:55 PM

Five minutes until the Royal Procession

- Reuters/Toby Melville

01:53 PM

Chances of a royal winner?

This meeting has always been synonymous with the Royal Family and by proxy the horses owned, previously by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles .

The King and Queen Camilla have eight horses entered over the five-day meeting, all of which will carry the famous purple and red silks.

Today the only chance on seeing the purple and red silks cross the line first is Saga, who holds a solid chance Wolferton Stakes (5.35). That would be a popular winner for sure with Frankie in the saddle.

01:49 PM

A message from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Today’s welcome to Royal Ascot from Their Majesties The King & Queen. pic.twitter.com/QEoXI1jiAi — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 20, 2023

01:45 PM

The royal arrival

Five days of superb action await but for many this meeting is so much more than that. For some it is a symphony of summer fashion; for others it represents arguably the most quintessential of British events – owing in large part to its eponymous royal influence.

Indeed, this week, being the first meeting since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, will take on even greater significance. The King will attend every day of the meeting, mirroring the devotion his mother showed to Royal Ascot throughout her reign.

The Royal Procession – the traditional curtain raiser on each day of the meeting – will begin at 2pm, with the first race of the day due off at 2.30pm.

01:41 PM

Ease in going

Heavy rain at Ascot last night has seen the going ease across the racecourse this morning. In the region of 10mm of rain fell at the Berkshire course in the early hours meaning the going is now good on the straight course and good, good to soft in places on the round course.

Speaking this morning, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “We anticipate an ease in the going but it is too early to say what it will be before the rain we’ve had has properly soaked in.

“We had 10mm, or just under, and most of that came in the heavy shower this morning, which came just after we originally walked the track. We’ll let that rain settle in and the ground will be reassessed by midday at the latest.”

01:39 PM

The annual Ascot lookbook...

...is well underway. Here are a few choice outfits from this morning.

- Getty Images/Dave Benett

- Getty Images/Justin Tallis

- Getty Images/Justin Tallis

- Reuters/Andrew Boyers

- TROOP/Eddie Mulholland

01:34 PM

01:32 PM

What a start

ITV’s coverage of the meeting begins with a bang. Ed Chamberlin and Jason Weaver have just sky dived from 10,000 feet into the fields surrounding the racecourse...I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here meets Royal Ascot.

01:30 PM

Welcome to Royal Ascot

By Marcus Armytage

As one era starts at Royal Ascot this week so another one draws to a close and what King Charles III makes of what was his mother’s favourite meeting is likely to be just as big a talking point as how Frankie Dettori fares at a meeting he will grace as a jockey for the last time before hanging up his boots.

At several stages this week their paths will cross not least of all when Dettori rides Saga for the King and Queen in today’s Wolferton Stakes and tomorrow when he teams up with Reach For The Moon in the Royal Hunt Cup. The sport of kings would not begrudge them a post-race meeting in the winner’s enclosure after one of those races.

Since the prescient Queen Anne was riding through Windsor forest, saw a clearing and thought it would be a good place to race horses in 1711, a succession of both monarchs and jockeys have come and gone but few were as enthusiastic about it as the late Queen Elizabeth II after whom Saturday’s Jubilee Stakes - it previously changed every time she had a different jubilee - has now been named.

Of course since the inaugural Gold Cup in 1807, Ascot has become as much a social occasion as a race meeting. It is, of course, the time of year Beau Brummell gets his annual mention in dispatches for his cravats and pantaloons which set off the tradition of top hats and tails and the Royal Enclosure.

The royalty, the social, the fashion and the sport is now intertwined to form the Royal Ascot brand and none would be the same, as was proved during the Covid years of 2020 and 2021, without the other.

Above all though it is a shop window for British racing which now has to rely on its traditions and prestige rather than just the hard cash it can offer its winners. But while it may not be as financially alluring as what is on offer in Australia, Japan, America or the vast array of Middle Eastern riches up for international grabs these days, with £9.52m on offer across 35 races with none worth less than £100,000, it is the best we have on offer.

Add in the royalty and stature of the meeting and it has pretty good pulling power and, outside of Europe, has drawn horses from Australia, America and Hong Kong.

