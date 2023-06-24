Royal Ascot 2023 live: Latest updates from the Ascot Racecourse

The man of the moment — Frankie Dettori's (the real one, not this cut-out) last day in the saddle at Royal Ascot - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02:40 PM BST

The Chesham Stakes result

Snellen 12/1 Pearls And Rubies 7/4F Golden Mind 12/1 & Oddyssey 125/1

In third we had the first dead heat of the week. Well done to the soothsayers who backed Oddyssey e/w (not jealous at all...).

02:37 PM BST

How Snellen won the CHesham

📷 It's a tight finish in the Chesham Stakes



But Snellen wins it by a head!#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @gavincromwell1 pic.twitter.com/3Y3oIMAtVf — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 24, 2023

02:36 PM BST

Winning jockey Gary Carroll speaks to ITV Racing

“I thought I was beat, to be honest...the last half furlong was a long one, but she’s a very good filly. She’s great, I am glad we gave her the run.”

02:33 PM BST

SNELLEN WINS (JUST) THE CHESHAM STAKES!!!

That was close. Snellen was near the inside rail and just held off the challenge of the favourite, Pearls and Rubies (who looked as though she could have maintained her speed).

02:32 PM BST

It's wide open

With a furlong and half to go...

02:32 PM BST

Pearls and Rubies

Is in the second wave, as is Warnie who is holding his position ok as they approach halfway. Dallas Star leads...

02:31 PM BST

They're off in the Chesham Stakes!

Sixteen have started but no one better than Snellen with seven furlongs to go...

02:25 PM BST

A reminder of the betting offers today

It’s day five of Royal Ascot and there are a number of top-class races to enjoy. Be sure to check out the best Royal Ascot betting offers to use across all of Friday’s action.

02:23 PM BST

Who would I go for?

First, I’d never, ever, under any circumstances back anything I might be tempted to whack a fiver on...but, second, if pressed, I’d back Warnie, if only in memory of the greatest bowler in my lifetime.

The greatest - Shane Warne - Getty Images/Tom Jenkins

02:21 PM BST

The two Kings in the royal procession

That is, of course, King Charles and the King of Ascot, Mr. Gianfranco Dettori.

Ling Charles and Queen Camilla - Reuters/John Sibley

Frankie Dettori was in carriage four - Reuters/John Sibley

02:18 PM BST

Here's who Marlborough is backing in the first...

The step up from five furlongs to seven furlongs can bring about a mountain of improvement from PEARLS AND RUBIES who, on pedigree, had little right to be winning in the manner she did over the minimum distance at Navan earlier this month. His trainer Aidan O’Brien knows what it takes to win the Chesham, having taken this prize six times (and four times in the last seven years), and in Pearls And Rubies he looks to have another leading candidate for the race. She can take a massive step forward from her debut run and prove very tough to beat.

02:17 PM BST

First up is the Chesham Stakes at 2.30

And here are the runners...

Pearls And Rubies 7/4

Content 5/1

Lightning Leo 15/2

La Guarida 15/2

Snellen 10/1

Matnookh 11/1

Golden Mind 12/1

Carloina Reaper 20/1

Count Palatine 22/1

Sayedaty Sadaty 22/1

Nemonte 22/1

Warnie 40/1

Hot Fuss 50/1

Maymay 66/1

Dallas Star 80/1

Oddyssey 100/1

02:13 PM BST

There are going to be some big hangovers tomorrow

Apparently they’ve sold out all the nebuchadnezzars of champagne. No need to Google how big a nebuchadnezzar is; it’s the equivalent of 20 regular bottles of the sparkling stuff.

02:04 PM BST

And guess who's in carriage four?!

Yep, it’s the King of Ascot, Frankie Dettori. Arriving in style, a special moment for the all-time great jockey as he says farewell to this famous meeting. He’s not got a ride in the first race and now we know why...

02:00 PM BST

The King and Queen are, as ever, in carriage one

And with them are The Earl of Caledon and The Countess of Caledon.

In the second carriage we find the Lord Frederick Windsor, The Lady Frederick Windsor, Princess Zahra Aga Khan and Lady Weatherby.

In the third carriage are The Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr. Thomas Kingston, Mr. Andrew Balding and Mrs. Andrew Balding.

01:58 PM BST

The Royal Procession punctual as ever

Bang on 2pm and the gates atop the Straight Mile open and here comes the Royal Procession.

01:55 PM BST

This week will live long in the memory

And one of the reasons for that is because King Charles had his first Royal Ascot winner on Thursday, thanks to Desert Hero, an 18/1 hero...

Today, the King has just one runner.

King’s Lynn in the Wokingham Stakes (5.00) An experienced handicapper who now sits 1lb below his last winning mark. However, he is winless at Ascot with much of his best form coming with cut in the ground. Would be a surprising winner.

01:52 PM BST

Here's the full race schedule

2.30 - Chesham Stakes

3.05 - Jersey Stakes

3.40 - Hardwicke Stakes

4.20 - Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

5.00 - Wokingham Stakes

5.35 - Golden Gate Stakes

6.10 - Queen Alexandra Stakes

01:44 PM BST

Wonder how this lot will be feeling tomorrow morning...

01:42 PM BST

Last day of punters putting on their glad rags

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot

01:07 PM BST

12:36 PM BST

Can Frankie sign off in style?

It’s the last day of this year’s Royal Ascot which means it’s Frankie Dettori’s last day in the saddle at the famous meeting. It’s already been a great week in Berkshire — the King’s first Royal Ascot winner, a 150/1 outside winning the Norfolk Stakes, and, of course, Frankie claiming his ninth, and final, Gold Cup triumph.

So what does today hold in store? It will doubtless be focused on Dettori’s last hurrah and whether he can add to his record 81 Royal Ascot winners, a figure reached yesterday with victories on board Porta Fortuna and Coppice. The all-time great will have five opportunities to reach 82 (and perhaps beyond...) on Saturday, all with a good-to-decent chance of victory.

3.05 Covey 9/4

3.40 Kinross 3.40

4.20 Free Wind 6/5

5.00 Mums Tipple 8/1

5.35 Knockbrex 5/2

The crowd, on what is another hot and steamy day in the environs of London, will surely be hoping to cool down with a cold tipple or two to celebrate another Dettori victory leap at the famous track, and it will make for a great way to round off a superb week of racing action.

One more of these on the way today? The crowd will certainly hope so... - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

The race to watch is the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 4.20. From a training perspective Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of Britain’s greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

But back to Frankie. He had two winners yesterday but speaking after the Coppice victory he admitted he thought his chances of riding winners today was better than on Friday.

“I knew I had some good rides on the Saturday, then I won the Gold Cup. Looking at my rides [on Friday] I thought I had chances but nothing stood out, then I rode the two winners today, great!

“I am enjoying the moment.”

Stay here to find out if he can sign out in style and for all the action from Royal Ascot.

