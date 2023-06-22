Royal Ascot 2023 live: Latest updates from the Ascot Racecourse

Great hat game on show on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot - Eddie Mullolland for the Telegraph

01:58 PM BST

Here our very own tips from Marlborough

2.30 Elite Status

3.05 Bertinelli

3.40 Al Asifah

4.20 Coltrane

5.00 Royal Cape

5.35 Exoplanet

6.10 Rhoscolyn

01:56 PM BST

Who wins the big one?

Here’s what the experts at ITV Racing had to say.

01:43 PM BST

Today's schedule in full

2:30 — The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), Five furlongs

3:05 — The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2), One mile, four furlongs

3:40 — The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2), One mile four furlongs

4:20 — The Gold Cup (Group 1), Two miles four furlongs

5:00 — The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2), One mile

5:35 — The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3), One mile, two furlongs

6:10 — The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2), Seven furlongs

01:33 PM BST

Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets

01:31 PM BST

Fashion, turn to the right

Yet more sartorial statements on show on Ladies’ Day at Ascot — bright colours, big hats, lots of laughs. Here’s a selection of the outfits on show.

Hats at Ascot

12:35 PM BST

Welcome to day three of Royal Ascot

After yesterday we can stop the ‘will Frankie Dettori ride a winner in his last Royal Ascot’ questioning after the legendary jockey guided evens-money Gregory to glory in the Queen’s Vase.

The week has sort of been dominated by the retiring Italian. On Tuesday he was given a nine-day ban and had three frustrating second places. That did not bode well for his ride in the 5.35 onboard the favourite. But Dettori made no mistake on Gregory to notch up his 78th win at the famous meeting.

With three days left of this edition of Royal Ascot he, and many racing fans, will hope that won’t be his last taste of glory at the fabled Berkshire track. Today, he’ll be riding seven horses, all with a decent or outside chance of victory. In the main event, the Gold Cup at 4.20, he goes on Courage Mon Ami, a 5-1 shot, with Coltrane the favourite at 10/3.

Kyprios, who won the big race 12 months ago, is unable to defend the title due to recovering from injury. But the 2021 winner, Subjectivist, is running. The chances of another slice of Gold Cup glory, however, seem okay with the bookies having him at 8-1. But while he’s been rusty he is the Telegraph’s tip of the day ‘in an open race he looks a steal at 8-1’.

The Gold Cup will obviously take centre stage today but there are a host of other great races starting with the opener, the blink and you’ll miss it Norfolk Stakes. Wesley Ward’s American Rascal looks the business with Elite Status also looking strong at 6-4.

The other races — King George V Stakes at 3:05, and Ribblesdale Stakes at 3:40, to name but two — all promise to serve up compelling spectacles of speed. So stay here for all the action on yet another beautiful day where Telegraph Sport will guide through all the events on and off the Berkshire course.

