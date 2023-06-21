Royal Ascot 2023: Dettori rides to rescue punters yet again

In his final Royal Ascot, Frankie Dettori claimed his 78th winner at the meeting, a trademark flying dismount following Gregory's win in the Queen's Vase (Reuters via Beat Media Group subscription)

By James Toney at Ascot

Frankie Dettori, how we'll miss him when he's gone.

In the daily attritional battle between punters and bookies, it was the latter who were all smiles at Royal Ascot, as a succession of favourites faltered and long-priced rivals triumphed, ripped up betting slips raining down like confetti.

Sid Hopper, Ron Christie and Dave Spice - the bookies with the premier pitches in the Royal Enclosure - were stuffing readies into their top hats and not containing their glee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Only two favourites placed in the opening five races, all claimed by double digit winners that would have returned you a handsome £550,000 for a £1 accumulator.

Tears were being cried into the Bollinger, other brands available, when Dettori seized his moment late in the day. Timing, as the diminutive 53-year-old Italian knows, is everything.

In his final Royal Ascot before retiring later this year, racing's greatest showman was, according to his children, 'very grumpy' after three second places on Tuesday, a mood not improved by a nine-day ban for careless riding he will serve next month.

Advertisement

But normal service was resumed as favourite Gregory, the progeny of Dettori's much-loved Derby winner Golden Horn, scorched to victory in the Queen's Vase.

He'd set a target of reaching 80 career winners at the meeting he has graced for 34 years before the start of the week - he needs just two more to deliver on that ambition.

No-one was getting rich on Gregory's even money price but there was a mighty cheer of relief as he crossed the line and just a little grimace from the oddsmakers, who still ended the day well in credit on their ledgers, further aided by a 20/1 winner in the not so lucky last.

"I thought this winner was never going to come, especially after the three seconds but I knew this was a great chance," said Detorri.

Advertisement

"It was amazing the reception I got because it is my last season. I couldn't be happier but I'm also happy and sad. I've got three more days to enjoy this but it feels much better to have that win on the board.

“Ascot very kindly gave me a box for my family today and most of them are here, so I'm glad I could ride a winner in front of them.

“I was in front for a long time and, when Oisin [Murphy, on runner-up Saint George] came to me, I thought 'oh, no, not another second'. To this horse's credit he really stuck his neck out."

Dettori has won virtually all there is to win in racing, the biggest and most elusive prize being the Melbourne Cup, despite 18 attempts to crack the ‘the race that stops a nation’.

Advertisement

Ironically, trainer John Gosden thinks that could be Gregory's ultimate destination next year, with the St Leger in Doncaster next on the cards, a race that could be an emotional final Classic win for Dettori in September.

One for the photo 📸 album as @ctkjockey wins his first #RoyalAscot race for @Jessica_Racing



"It's a weight off your shoulder, it's the biggest stage in racing. You come here year after year hoping for one and it's very satisfying right now."#GreenTeam pic.twitter.com/tvDzfpAJ26 — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) June 21, 2023

In a world too often dominated by men, Jessica Harrington has long been shouting me too.

Harrington has made a habit of joining racing’s most elusive clubs, no female trainer has won more at jump racing’s Cheltenham Festival, including a Gold Cup triumph in 2017. She's also won two Classics on the flat and three races at Royal Ascot too.

Advertisement

The 76-year-old trainer remains a force of nature and has continued to train throughout 16 energy sapping chemotherapy sessions, horses, she insists, are always the best therapy.

She was watching on television at the Lambourn home of close friend Nicky Henderson as Ireland's Champion Jockey Colin Keane secured her fourth career win at the royal meeting on 25/1 shot Villanova Queen in the Kensington Palace Stakes.

"We won't be keeping her away for the rest of the week, she's in great form, trying not to overdo it," said daughter Kate, her assistant trainer back home in Kildare.

"She just took the one day off and is back here the next two days. She’ll have the champagne ready on ice for Nicky to arrive back this evening!"

We look forward to that royal visit from racing's Queen of the Turf, in the meantime, for just three more days, Dettori still reigns.