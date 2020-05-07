The Royal and Ancient Golf Club is doing this for only the second time in 266 years

The coronavirus has caused organizations around the world to take unusual steps to press on amid the pandemic. Count the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews among them.

On Wednesday, the club announced that Clive Edginton will continue as its captain for 2020-’21, the 68-year-old Englishman having been re-nominated by past captains of the club. Edginton, who started serving in the role last September, will be only the second person to serve two successive terms as captain since the club’s founding in 1754. The one previous man to do so was Major John Murray Belshes in 1835-’36.

RELATED: R&A cancels 2020 Open Championship, will play in 2021 at Royal St. George's

“It is an honor to be Captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, and I feel very privileged to be asked to continue in the role,” Edginton said in a release. “This is a difficult time for all of us in the midst of this pandemic but I am happy that I can continue to serve the Club as we look positively to the future.”

Edginton has been a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club since 1997. He was on the Rules of Golf Committee from 2000 to 2004, and served as deputy chairman from 2002 to 2004. He was also chairman of the Amateur Status Committee from 2007 to 2011, helping produced the first united Amateur Status code with the USGA in 2012.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

