Roy Williams salutes former KU forward Paul Pierce, who will be enshrined Saturday

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2007, Roy Williams plans on attending the enshrinement ceremony of former University of Kansas and Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The 71-year-old Williams, who retired on April 1 after 15 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at KU and 18 more at North Carolina, will be on hand to celebrate the induction of Pierce — his first pupil (at either school) to gain admission to the shrine.

“Paul was a complete player. He was a great teammate, a youngster I truly loved to coach,” Williams said Tuesday in a phone interview with The Star. “I loved everything about him,” Williams added of the 43-year-old, 10-time NBA All-Star and 2008 NBA champion and Finals MVP.

The 6-foot-8 Pierce — he played for Williams’ Jayhawks from 1995-98 — is KU’s 10th leading scorer (1,768 points in just three seasons) and 20th leading rebounder (676). He had his KU jersey No. 34 hung in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters in January 2003.

“Paul was a unique case,” Williams said Tuesday of the Inglewood, California native, who actually was a late bloomer in basketball. “When he was young, in ninth, 10th grade, they were talking about this kid that was overweight, not anything like he ended up being. Paul was the last player picked for the McDonald’s game (out of Inglewood High) and ended up leading scorer in the game.

“He’s a kid who never stopped working. He came to KU and his freshman year was freshman of the year in the Big Eight. He had a great year (11.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game). As a sophomore he was even better (16.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg); and as a junior even better (20.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg). He matured in so many ways. He got so much better defensively,” Williams added. “He could slide his feet. He could guard the ball. He could rebound. He could put it on the floor. He could shoot from the perimeter. He could take it to the basket.”

Though Pierce showed promise as a KU freshman, his game was still developing.

“When Paul had his jersey retired (2018) in Boston (where he played 15 of 19 NBA seasons and emerged as the franchise’s second-leading scorer of all-time), we did a little video. He said, ‘I remember coach Williams got so mad at me he threw me out of practice my freshman year,’’’ Williams said with a laugh.

“He was never a bad practice player but he was more lackadaisical as a freshman. He got more serious, then he was one of the great practice players we’ve had,” Williams noted.

Pierce, who always was known as a natural scorer, emerged as a steady defensive player before he left Lawrence after his junior season.

“I remember we were playing Kansas State (his junior year). Two plays in row they tried to isolate Paul, send four guys down on the baseline. They felt their ballhandler could beat Paul,” Williams said.

“Paul just stayed right in front of him (and) blocked the guy’s shot one time. They didn’t get off the shot the next time because he could slide his feet and guard the ball so well. That skill has gotten even more important as time has gone on,” Williams added.

Williams, who agreed with Pierce’s decision to turn pro after his junior campaign, said in three seasons Pierce “accomplished more than any player I’ve ever recruited. Tyler Hansbrough (North Carolina forward) was national player of the year and four-time first-team All-American, but was not what Paul was at the NBA level. He’s got everything,” Williams added of Pierce, who in college helped the Jayhawks to a 98-11 record including a 44-0 mark in home games.

Williams describes Pierce as somebody who “loved to play.”

“I remember early in his career, his second or third year in the NBA, he called the (coaches) office and said, ‘Coach do the guys (on KU team) still play in the afternoon?’ I said, ‘Yeah what’s up big fella?’

“He said, ‘Are they going to be playing this afternoon. I think I can be there by 4:30.’ I said, ‘Are you coming through Lawrence?’

“He said, ‘Yeah I want to come play with the guys.’’’

WIlliams continued the story: “He was on his way to Boston, made his flight come through Kansas City, got transportation to the fieldhouse. I happened to walk out the north (doors) to see if he was there yet. He comes walking in with his luggage that he’s taking to Boston. He was on the court five minutes after he pulled in the parking lot ready to play with our guys. He just loved to play,” Williams repeated.

Another story comes to mind.

“After I came back to North Carolina (to coach Tar Heels in 2003-04), I go to Charlotte. He was with the Celtics and they came in and played. I was there to see Paul. I sat in the front row, midcourt, and he came by to say hello before the game,” Williams related. “He took a charge the first half, ran by and said, ‘See I can still do that,’’’ Williams added with a laugh.

Hall of Famers encouraged to return

Williams is happy to be heading to Springfield, Massachusetts this weekend. Hall of Famers are encouraged to return for induction weekend each year. It’s been difficult for Williams prior to this summer, his first summer outside of coaching in 34 years.

“I love it there (Hall of Fame). I went there when Michael (Jordan) got inducted, when Charlie Scott was inducted. I’ve only been when it’s either (inductees) from Kansas or North Carolina,” Williams said.

“I’d love to go all the time. It’s a great weekend. They treat former Hall of Fame (inductees) so nice. (But) when you are coaching ball and have a campus visit coming up, you’d like to be at the Hall but you’ve got that prospect there in town, it’s good to be back home (on campus).”

Williams has had a flexible schedule since April 1 when he announced his retirement.

“Much more busy than I thought I’d be,” Williams said of the first few months of retirement. “I’ve played more golf than I’ve ever played, not played very well, (but) won a couple tournaments.”

Most importantly, Williams, a father of two and grandfather of four said: “I’ve done things with my family. Six Little League games this summer, four flag football games, four dance competitions. I’d not seen that many in the previous 10 years put together. I love being with my family,” he concluded.