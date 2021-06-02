Roy Williams reacts to Coach K retirement news: 'Phenomenal in everything he's done'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams praised his longtime friend and rival Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday after news broke of the Duke coach’s retirement after the 2021-22 season.

“Mike’s been fantastic for the game of basketball, he’s been fantastic for college basketball and he’s been fantastic for the ACC and the greatest rivalry in sports, Duke and North Carolina basketball,” Williams said after the REX Hospital Pro-Am golf tournament. “He’s been a good friend and a guy I’ve respected a good deal. He made everybody bring their A game for years and years and years."

Williams continued, with a grin: “He’s just been phenomenal in everything he’s done. The only thing wrong with Mike Krzyzewski is that he doesn’t play golf. That’s the only thing wrong with him.”

Here’s everything the former UNC coach, who retired April 1, told reporters about Krzyzewski after playing 18 holes of golf at the Country Club at Wakefield Plantation:

BREAKING for @FO_Sports: Initial comments from former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after the 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/4icSMhAczn — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 2, 2021

Read more: Report: Jon Scheyer expected to replace Coach K after next season

Read more: Duke's Coach K to retire after next season

What retirement tips do you have for him?

“I'm a real veteran: two months and one day. I’m not going to give anybody advice. I’ve seen six little league games, four flag football games, a dance competition, a dance recital, all those types of things I’ve missed over the years. But Michael doesn’t need Roy Williams giving him advice. He’s a great family man. He’s going to enjoy his family a great deal. He’ll still be important in college athletics. He’ll still be important for college basketball.”

Story continues

Having recently retired, what do you think was going through his head?

“I made the decision for really my own reasons. I just didn’t feel like I was getting the kids where I wanted to get them these last couple years, and I felt like I’d made some mistakes. As I said in the press conference, I felt like I was no longer the right person for the job. I think Hubert Davis is the perfect person for the job. My train of thought down the stretch was probably different than what Mike’s been going through. I look forward to talking to him and making sure he’s healthy. That’s the only thing I care about."

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (left) greets North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb 20, 2019, in Durham.

Are you surprised Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is going to outlast you two?

Well, Jimmy’s coaching his sons. So I know he’s going to last longer than the rest of us (laughs).

Follow Chapel Fowler on Twitter at @chapelfowler

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Former UNC coach Roy Williams reacts to Coach K retirement news