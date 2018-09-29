Roy Williams raves about Brad Stevens: 'He's of the superstars'

UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is a big fan of Brad Stevens.

During the Celtics' preseason opener vs the Hornets in Charlotte, Williams talked to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin about Stevens, calling him "one of the superstars."

"I think Brad Stevens is one of the giants in our profession," Williams said. "I coached against him at the college level when he was at Butler and I had an hour and 20 minutes with him this morning - (it was) just a joy being with him, and he really is one of the superstars."

"I just thought he was a fantastic coach, and college coaches have gotten a bad rap because everybody says they can't make the transition. Well, Hubie Brown was pretty good and Brad Stevens is pretty good. A lot of the guys get bad jobs, but the good thing with Brad is that the Celtics weren't that good when he got there, but they believed in him, trusted him and gave him time. He's as good as anybody."

