Roy Williams narrates Pinehurst video for 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship

Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams has enjoyed his retirement after saying goodbye to college basketball in April of 2021.

While you might catch Williams at basketball games or even baseball games as we’ve seen of late, one of his favorite hobbies is the game of Golf. And with the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship being at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, Williams is a part of the fun.

Williams narrated the video to open up U.S. Open week on Sunday night as Pinehurst Resort showcases its beautiful course for the best golfers in the world and fans to see throughout the week. Listen as Williams welcomes everyone to the state of North Carolina:

The @usopengolf returns to North Carolina. To our home. To Roy Williams's home. pic.twitter.com/LRmC4czy2i — Pinehurst Resort (@PinehurstResort) June 9, 2024

Pinehurst Resort sits at 80 Carolina Vista Dr in Pinehurst, North Carolina about an hour and 20 minutes from Chapel Hill. With the event being played in the state this year, expect Williams to take in some golf over the weekend.

Pinehurst No. 2 is the only golf course to have hosted all five of the USGA’s most prestigious events. It has hosted the U.S. Open (1999, 2005, 2014), U.S. Women’s Open (2014), U.S. Amateur (1962, 2008, 2019), U.S. Women’s Amateur (1989), and U.S. Senior Open (1994).

The 124th U.S. Open Championship begins Thursday morning with Scottie Scheffler as the clear favorite to win the event following a one-stroke win at The Memorial this past weekend.

