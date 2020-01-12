Roy Williams: ‘Fire me’ after UNC loses to Clemson

The first time that Clemson played a college basketball game at North Carolina was way back in 1926.

94 years and 59 games later, the Tigers earned their first-ever win in Chapel Hill, erasing a late 10-point deficit to land a 79-76 overtime win over a reeling Tar Heels team.

Williams was visibly upset after the loss, but it wasn’t because the streak came to an end. He blamed himself, telling reporters after the game that he forgot to tell his players to foul on the final possession of regulation when they were up by three points. Aamir Simms eventually hit a three with 3.5 seconds left that tied the game.

“We’ve had some great moments as a coach and right now I’d say this is my lowest one because losing this game was my fault,” Williams said. “Told them if I die tomorrow or 20 years from now that’ll be the biggest regret I had in 32 years as a coach. Cause these kids really need a win. And their coach let them down today.”

He continued.

“Gotta tell [Athletic Director] Bubba [Cunningham] he should probably fire me, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea,” Williams said. “The coach is supposed to help his kids. I didn’t help them very much.”

North Carolina has now lost three straight games and seven of their last nine, all at home and all against conference foes that do not appear destined to reach the NCAA tournament.