Roy Williams, Coach K share stage at NCCA Coaching Clinic

Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski are back on the court together for the first time since the retirements of the two legendary coaches — well, sort of.

The two coaches were guest speakers at the 75th annual NCCA Coaching Clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum. They spoke at the clinic with announcer Wes Durham sharing insights on their coaching careers. It was a rare opportunity to see both coaches talking together and sharing insight as they are two of the greatest coaches to ever do it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the guest speaking, the segment will likely air on ACC Network sometime during the basketball season as a special.

Williams coached 33 seasons before retiring after the 2020-21 season. He split time with Kansas and North Carolina, winning three national championships with the Tar Heels.

Shortly after Williams’ retirement, Coach K decided to hang it up as well.

Advertisement

The former Duke coach retired after the 2021-22 season, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. Coach K coached 47 years, including 42 at Duke, winning five national championships with the Blue Devils.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire