Roy Williams calls North Carolina “least gifted team I’ve ever coached”

Roy Williams hasn’t seen many positives from North Carolina this season.

In the midst of a difficult 8-6 start, the Tar Heels haven’t looked like an NCAA tournament-caliber team. That point was further evidenced by North Carolina’s recent home loss to Georgia Tech.

Williams gave his take during his weekly radio show “Roy Williams Live” on Monday. Calling his group, “the least gifted team I’ve ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here,” Williams is not pleased with his team’s subpar effort.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to 27-4 lead as North Carolina missed its first 15 field-goal attempts. It was jarring to see the way North Carolina was dominated in the Dean Dome.

“We stunk, OK. We were not very good,” Williams said. “The crazy thing about it is, our team, and we’ve had some very gifted teams, this is not a very gifted team. It’s just not.”

North Carolina is already facing a talent drain facing much of college basketball thanks to draft losses to Coby White and Nassir Little. Freshmen guards Cole Anthony and Anthony Harris are also out with injury.

The Tar Heels have to turn things around quickly if they hope to make the NCAA tournament. ACC play continues as North Carolina hosts Pitt and Clemson the next two games.