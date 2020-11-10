Roy Robertson-Harris to have season-ending shoulder surgery

The Bears will be without one of their top defensive linemen for the rest of the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris will have season-ending shoulder surgery. Robertson-Harris started six of the first eight games of the year, but did not play in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Titans.

Robertson-Harris has 10 tackles, five quarterback hits and a tackle for loss while playing about half the team’s defensive snaps when healthy. He had 7.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits over his first three seasons with the team.

The Bears tendered Robertson-Harris as a restricted free agent this offseason, so he’s on track for unrestricted free agency this offseason.

