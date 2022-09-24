Roy Robertson-Harris: ‘It’s fun right now’ to be with the Jaguars

Not many people were having fun during Urban Meyer’s time as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. There’s a lot more positivity now that Doug Pederson is holding the reins.

In an appearance on the O-Zone Podcast, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris said he’s having a blast with this year’s Jaguars squad, which is off to a 1-1 start.

“The culture, the locker room, is great,” Robertson-Harris said, via Jaguars.com. “Everybody’s coming together. Everybody’s doing what’s necessary to win. Being an older guy, I like to set the example and go out there and play. I don’t really like to talk much. But a lot of guys are just happy to be here and happy to play ball. We’re just working each week to get a ‘W.’ That’s all it is … little things, every single day.

“It’s fun right now. It’s fun to be playing Jags football.”

Robertson-Harris, 29, is one of the oldest players on the Jaguars defense, younger than only 30-year-old Adam Gotsis and fellow 29-year-old Darious Williams, who is four months older.

Prior to joining the Jaguars as a free agent in 2021, Robertson-Harris spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. During his podcast appearance, he said he has no regrets about joining a team that was the worst in the league last season.

“This is a fun team to be a part of,” Robertson-Harris said. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be right now.”

Last week, Robertson-Harris recorded a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and he has two tackles for a loss through two weeks.

