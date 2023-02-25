Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is staying in Jacksonville a little while longer.

Robertson-Harris was set to become a free agent in March, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he has agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension with the reigning AFC South champs. Robertson-Harris was signed through 2023 and was set for a cap hit of more than $10.133 million before agreeing to this new deal.

Robertson-Harris signed with the Jags as a free agent in 2021 and he has started all but one of the games he’s played over the last two years. He posted 45 tackles and three sacks while playing every regular season game in 2022 and he added 14 more tackles in the postseason.

The Jaguars also re-signed quarterback C.J. Beathard and restructured linebacker Foye Oluokun’s contract this week, so they’ve started doing their offseason work well ahead of the start of the new league year.

Roy Robertson-Harris agrees to three-year extension with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk