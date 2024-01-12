Roy Manning bids farewell after two years at USC under Lincoln Riley

The coaching staff for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans football program keeps on changing. On Thursday, edge rushing coach Roy Manning essentially said goodbye to USC after two years with the program. He posted a lengthy post on X:

“I’d like to thank Coach Riley and the entire coaching & support staff that I’ve had the opportunity to work with and learn from for the past 5 years. I hope that my energy and presence made a positive impact each and every day both in the office and on the field.”

This is yet another coaching staff move after the Trojans hired D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator, brought in former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz as linebackers coach, and Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk as secondary coach.

The Trojans moved on from Alex Grinch after another horrid defensive performance, and now they are making more moves to the staff as they make the transition to the Big Ten Conference.

