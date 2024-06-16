Roy Keane warns Trent Alexander-Arnold will be 'ripped to shreds' in midfield for England

Roy Keane is of strong belief that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be 'found out' and 'ripped to shreds' if he plays in midfield at Euro 2024, particularly if England advance deep into the tournament.

Alexander-Arnold is anticipated to be in the Three Lions starting lineup - playing alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park - as they kick off their European Championship campaign against Serbia on Sunday night.

Primarily known as a right-back for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold is widely admired for his exceptional passing ability and vision, leading many fans to advocate for Gareth Southgate to deploy him in midfield sooner than he has done.

However, speaking on ITV, Manchester United legend Keane expressed scepticism.

"England have got some brilliant individuals; four or five players who would walk into any team in this tournament. But it's about getting the balance right," he said. "You have players who can go and win you matches but the problem is defending against better teams. I think they will be fine in the group. Trent will be fine [in midfield].

"But against really top teams, I think he will be found out. I think he would be ripped to shreds if he played against one of the better teams in central midfield. I don't think he would be up to it."

Fellow ex-Red Devil Wayne Rooney echoed Keane's sentiments recently, criticising Alexander-Arnold's defensive capabilities.

"Defensively, he's all over the place," Rooney told The Ovelap. “He can't defend. I wouldn't have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch.

"I'd have no problem with playing him here [at right-back]. I think in here [midfield], I wouldn't have him anywhere near there."

Responding to these critiques, Southgate acknowledged differing opinions, noting that the shift to midfield for Alexander-Arnold represents a calculated risk but also an opportunity for the 25-year-old to showcase his potential.

"Everybody’s more than entitled to opinions," said Southgate. "I spoke to Trent about playing in this role over a year ago. It's not something he's been doing for the last five years. There is an element of the unknown. But I think it's an opportunity that's worth grasping because he could be incredibly special."