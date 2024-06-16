Roy Keane warns Liverpool man could be 'ripped to shreds' at Euro 2024

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has expressed major concerns over a key Liverpool man ahead of the start of England's Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday night.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to play alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in a midfield trio, following recent experiments with the 25-year-old in that position.

However, Keane has expressed his doubts about the Reds' vice-captain's ability to perform in that role against top teams.

Speaking ahead of England’s opener in Gelsenkirchen, Keane said on ITV, "It’s all about getting the balance right in your team."

Roy Keane warns Liverpool man could be 'ripped to shreds' at Euro 2024

"They've got some brilliant individuals, we've mentioned that many times before. Four or five players who would walk into any team at this tournament, but it's getting that balance right.

"They [England] have players who can go and win you football matches, but the problem is defending against the really better teams."

Keane doubts Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities

Despite acknowledging Alexander-Arnold’s prowess on the ball, Keane went on to single him out for his defensive capabilities in the midfield role.

While Keane believes Alexander-Arnold will manage against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group phase, he is sceptical about what he can offer against stronger opponents.

"It’s against the real top teams that I think he will be found out," Keane said.

"I think he would be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams in central midfield. I don’t think he’d be up to it."

"I think he'd be ripped to shreds if he plays against one of the better teams" 😬 Roy Keane isn't a fan of the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment...#Euro2024 | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/gpZOPjPAgm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

Rooney: Trent is 'all over the place' defensively

Weighing in the debate last week, Wayne Rooney agreed with his former United teammate.

"I think he's probably the most gifted player with the ball at his feet we've got," Rooney said while predicting England's lineup on The Overlap.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold of England celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James Park on June 3, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo by Will Palmer/SPP Will Palmer/SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xWillxPalmer/SPPx spp-en-WiPa-RC4_WPA_ENGxBOS_03jun2024_SP-9095

However, he was also quick to express his doubts, describing Alexander-Arnold as "all over the place" defensively.

"He can't defend. I wouldn't have him anywhere near the middle of the pitch. I'd have no problem with playing him here [at right-back]."

Fellow pundit Gary Neville also shared his thoughts, suggesting that Conor Gallagher could play a significant role "in certain games" where defensive work rate will be required.

Whatever happens in Germany this summer, it's clear that Trent Alexander-Arnold's involvement (or otherwise) will continue to be a topic for discussion for fans and pundits alike.

